TransLink wants your ideas for 2050

Rendering shows possible look of SkyTrain station along Fraser Highway. (THE NEWS/files)

How will Metro Vancouver move around, three decades from now, in the year 2050?

TransLink wants to get your ideas over the next five months on what the future could look like as it starts writing its long-term strategy, Transport 2050.

“We want to hear from people across the region of all ages and backgrounds,” TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond said in a release Friday.

“We want to hear from everyone regardless of how you get around – whether you mostly drive, walk, cycle, or take transit. “With Metro Vancouver experiencing rapid growth, the impacts of climate change, new technologies, and shifting demographics over the next 30 years, we want input from the broadest cross-section of people possible.”

From now until September, TransLink will set up displays at public events to try to reach people who use all modes of transportation.

Round table talks will also take place involving the transportation industry, business, labour, environmental groups, immigrants and First Nations.

One major issue that will have to be sorted out is the relentless technical evolution of emerging modes of transport including shared mobility such as ride-hailing, car sharing, and shared micromobility options like e-bikes and e-scooters.

TransLink also will use social media to spur conversation about future transportation.

TransLink is currently studying an extension of the Millennium Line from Arbutus to UBC to connect UBC and other parts of Metro Vancouver with SkyTrain service.

TransLink’s also started consultation on the Surrey to Langley SkyTrain system.

TransLink has adopted three previous long-term plans to guide transportation planning.

“Delivering on transportation plans has been key in making Metro Vancouver one of the most livable regions in the world, and your voices are crucial in maintaining its strength,” said New Westminster Mayor Jonathan Cote, also chair of the Mayor’s Council on Regional Transportation.

People can add their comments at: Transport2050.ca



pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter