Rendering shows possible look of SkyTrain station along Fraser Highway. (THE NEWS/files)

TransLink wants your ideas for 2050

30-year Metro Vancouver transportation strategy underway

How will Metro Vancouver move around, three decades from now, in the year 2050?

TransLink wants to get your ideas over the next five months on what the future could look like as it starts writing its long-term strategy, Transport 2050.

“We want to hear from people across the region of all ages and backgrounds,” TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond said in a release Friday.

“We want to hear from everyone regardless of how you get around – whether you mostly drive, walk, cycle, or take transit. “With Metro Vancouver experiencing rapid growth, the impacts of climate change, new technologies, and shifting demographics over the next 30 years, we want input from the broadest cross-section of people possible.”

From now until September, TransLink will set up displays at public events to try to reach people who use all modes of transportation.

Round table talks will also take place involving the transportation industry, business, labour, environmental groups, immigrants and First Nations.

One major issue that will have to be sorted out is the relentless technical evolution of emerging modes of transport including shared mobility such as ride-hailing, car sharing, and shared micromobility options like e-bikes and e-scooters.

TransLink also will use social media to spur conversation about future transportation.

TransLink is currently studying an extension of the Millennium Line from Arbutus to UBC to connect UBC and other parts of Metro Vancouver with SkyTrain service.

TransLink’s also started consultation on the Surrey to Langley SkyTrain system.

TransLink has adopted three previous long-term plans to guide transportation planning.

“Delivering on transportation plans has been key in making Metro Vancouver one of the most livable regions in the world, and your voices are crucial in maintaining its strength,” said New Westminster Mayor Jonathan Cote, also chair of the Mayor’s Council on Regional Transportation.

People can add their comments at: Transport2050.ca


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Rings worth $20,000 stolen from B.C. jewelry store
Next story
Eating your placenta can do more harm than good: B.C. study

Just Posted

UPDATE: One man dead after fiery crash at Peace Arch border crossing

Police say two vehicles involved, and southbound Highway 99 has re-opened to traffic

Art of Lights lantern festival to participate in Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair

‘Pre-Heat’ will serve as a preview for the festival, which will return to Cloverdale in the fall

A ‘Blues & Roots BBQ’ with Steve Kozak kicks off Cloverdale Concerts, followed by The Hip Show

New concert series at Shannon Hall starts on Saturday, June 1

What’s happening in Cloverdale this weekend, May 3 to 5

Looking for something to do in Cloverdale this weekend?

Province commits $1 million for White Rock Pier, waterfront restoration

Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing makes announcement at White Rock’s Memorial Park

Fashion Fridays: How to style your perfect summer dress

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Saskatchewan Appeals Court majority says federal carbon tax constitutional

Justice wrote establishing minimum national standards for a price on greenhouse gas emissions falls under feds

VIDEO: Star Wars family mourns Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew

Mayhew died at his home in Texas this week. He was 74.

Grade 4 students lobby to return Greater Victoria park to its Indigenous name

Youth want to restore the name of ȽÁU,WELNEW to John Dean Provincial Park

TransLink wants your ideas for 2050

30-year Metro Vancouver transportation strategy underway

Rich Coleman apologizes for comparing ALR rule changes to Nazi oppression

Rich Coleman was speaking on a bill that changes farmland regulations

Rings worth $20,000 stolen from B.C. jewelry store

Nanaimo Mounties hope public can help find suspect from last month’s theft

Victoria man ready to sell 600 bottles of collector beer

Bottles range from the 1950’s-2000’s and hail from all over the world

Grouse Grind is now open

The Grouse Grind Trail opens on May 3 at 6:15 a.m.

Most Read