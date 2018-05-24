TransLink to ‘pause’ Morgan Freeman PSAs after sexual harassment allegations

Eight women told CNN they were sexually harassed by the Hollywood actor

TransLink is pulling its planned SkyTrain and bus announcements by Morgan Freeman after multiple women told CNN that the actor had sexually harassed them.

In a statement, the company said they were pausing the ads after the stories broke Thursday morning.

“In light of information we’ve learned through news stories this morning of serious allegations against actor Morgan Freeman, TransLink has decided to pause his voice announcements as part of a VISA ad campaign on the transit system,” the company’s statement said.

“We will be in touch with VISA to discuss further.”

Eight women told CNN that they were victims of harassment and inapropriate behaviour by Freeman on set, during the promotion of his movies and at his production company Revelations Entertainment. Eight other people corroborated the accounts.

The planned announcements by Freeman were part of TransLink’s campaign to promote its Tap and Pay system which allows anyone transit users to tap and pay with their credit card, not just their Compass Card.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Elderly man killed in Burnaby collision between bus and SUV
Next story
Big brew tanks headed for Chilliwack wrapped to look like beer cans

Just Posted

Cloverdale Market Days return this Saturday

Vendors, musicians, food and more coming to downtown Cloverdale this weekend

VIDEO: The inspiration behind a Surrey gang presentation in elementary schools

FIRST IN A SERIES: One Mountie’s tale of recognizing youth recruitment in gangs, and how Surrey RCMP are trying to stop it

Surrey Board of Trade releases cannabis ‘support guide’ for businesses

The guide aims to ‘fill the gap’ on how to manage marijuana impairment in the workplace

Local mom makes huge donations of breast milk

North Delta mommy has donated roughly 25 four-litre jugs of her breast milk to babies in need

Earl Marriott wins pair of Fraser Valley rugby championships

Junior and senior boys teams finished first in region after victories Wednesday in Abbotsford

VIDEO: Quick work with ‘cat’s eyes’ on busy Surrey street

Three-person crew shows how it’s done on 152nd Street

The priciest home for sale in Canada: A $38M Vancouver penthouse

Canada’s luxury real estate: The top 10 most expensive properties for sale right now

9 temperature records broken across B.C. as warm weather continues

Clearwater, Golden, Williams Lake, Malahat a few of the cities that broke records Wednesday

COLUMN: Stanley Cup final prediction

Upstart Vegas Golden Knights clash with Washington Capitals

More than 100 military troops stationed in Fraser Valley on flood watch

As water recedes in the Interior, military departs with a contingent to stay behind in Chilliwack

2 men facing fraud charges in ATM scam that recorded bank card PINs

Vancouver police say group allegedly manipulated bank machines to record bank card information

Elderly man killed in Burnaby collision between bus and SUV

Police believe he may have had a ‘medical incident’ before hitting the bus

Big brew tanks headed for Chilliwack wrapped to look like beer cans

Snap a #beertanks selfie if you see massive tanks en route to Chilliwack

TransLink to ‘pause’ Morgan Freeman PSAs after sexual harassment allegations

Eight women told CNN they were sexually harassed by the Hollywood actor

Most Read