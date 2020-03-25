HandyDART has suspended fare payments to protect operators. (BLACK PRESS files)

TransLink suspends fare payments for the HandyDART system

Action taken to protect operators and riders during COVID-19 crisis

Starting today TransLink has suspended fare collection on the HandyDART system due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

HandyDART is a door-to-door ride-sharing service for people with physical or cognitive disabilities who cannot use conventional public transit without assistance.

Since the HandyDART fare payment often requires close interaction between operators and customers, TransLink is taking this step to protect operators and promote physical distancing.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge food bank anticipating a flood of registrations

Fare collection has already been suspended for conventional buses to reduce close contact between operators and customers. However, regular fares still apply on SkyTrain, West Coast Express and SeaBus as payment doesn’t involve any person-to-person interaction.

Other HandyDART operational changes include: vehicles being cleaned and disinfected every day; customers being spaced out; and operators being supplied with sanitizing kids including gloves, hand sanitizer bottles or sanitizing wipes.

Around 70 per cent of HandyDART daily trips have already been cancelled which has resulted in fewer customers on each bus and greater social distancing, said TransLink.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

TransLink

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. promises up to $500 monthly in rent support amid COVID-19
Next story
Weddings, big gatherings have to stop, B.C.’s COVID-19 doctor says

Just Posted

Surrey MP says Canada trying to get India to permit stranded Surreyites to come home

Sukh Dhaliwal’s 80-year-old mom among Surreyites in India, under curfew

Surrey firefighters ‘sounding the alarm’ about trucks not in service due to budget

‘This leaves us with less Fire Fighters on duty than there were in 1990,’ association tweeted

Labour Minister Harry Bains working from home, self-isolating after India trip

It’s believed thousands of people from Surrey are stranded in India

Thousands of Surrey residents believed stranded in India’s 21-day lockdown

Total lockdown imposed in attempt to thwart virus from spreading among population of 1.3 billion people

Pedestrians get priority on Tsawwassen First Nation roadways to encourage social distancing

The TFN executive council also closed roads in residential areas to all but local traffic

55 healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19 in B.C.

B.C. now has had 659 positive cases

TransLink suspends fare payments for the HandyDART system

Action taken to protect operators and riders during COVID-19 crisis

Weddings, big gatherings have to stop, B.C.’s COVID-19 doctor says

Dr. Bonnie Henry calls for alternatives to live ‘celebrations and ceremonies’

World COVID-19 3:30 p.m. update: WHO chief commends Trump

Comprehensive update on coronavirus from around the world

B.C. promises up to $500 monthly in rent support amid COVID-19

Freeze on rent increases, most evictions also taking effect

Trudeau unveils new $2,000 per month benefit to streamline COVID-19 aid

Aid will replace previously-announced benefits

COVID-19: Latex gloves, paper towel and wipes are not flushable, local authorities warn

Improper flushing can clog and damage a community’s septic and sewer systems

COVID-19: London Drugs offers exclusive hours for healthcare workers, helps sell Girl Guide cookies

Hospital workers, pharmacists and more offered shopping hours across B.C.

2020 B.C. Summer Games in Maple Ridge cancelled due to COVID-19

Maple Ridge to host 2024 games, instead

Most Read