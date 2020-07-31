TransLink detailed 25 potential changes to Metro Vancouver roads that could improve transit times. (TransLink/Twitter)

TransLink report details potential improvements to Metro Vancouver bus speed

The assessment claims that the implementation of these changes could save transit users up to 10 minutes a day in travel.

TransLink has released a report that details how potential changes to Metro Vancouver roads could help transit users save up 10 minutes a day in travel time.

The assessment identified 25 of these potential opportunities that could be “implemented quickly and with little impact of surrounding areas,” according to a press release.

TransLink wrote that these changes would have an estimated cost of around $2 million, but if implemented, they would recoup those costs within one year through operating savings. The funding required has already been set aside for bus priority initiatives, and these measures could be put into place “in some form” in 2020.

“Many of these changes would improve the travel experience for other road users, pedestrians and cyclists,” wrote Kevin Desmond, TransLink CEO, “Several proposed changes will create more space for patios and parking, supporting economic recovery and respond to public health requirements.”

RELATED: Another $1 billion borrowed for B.C. municipalities, transit

TransLink wrote that removing or consolidating bus stops that are too closely spaced together, extending curbs or building boarding islands so that buses don’t have to merge in and out of traffic, and the creation of bus priority lanes near retail areas with at least three travel lanes, would all improve transit time.

Other proposed ideas included the implementation of “tactical changes” in areas not suitable for bus lanes or bulbs that include turn restrictions, turn pockets and transit approach lanes.

Half of these proposed changes are within the City of Vancouver, while the other half are in surrounding bus corridors in North Vancouver, Burnaby, Surrey, West Vancouver, New Westminster and Richmond.

Desmond added that the company has no intentions of removing parking in local retail districts.

TransLink

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada urged to avoid ‘vaccine nationalism’ in race for COVID-19 cure
Next story
Mining and exploration industries donate $100K to B.C. food banks

Just Posted

‘Dangerous game’ on rail line killed South Surrey teen in 2018: coroner

Jack Stroud, 15, died on July 4, 2018 after being struck by a passenger train

Warrant extended Canada-wide for man charged in relation to kidnapping, assault in Surrey

Dyllan Petrin released on ‘strict court ordered conditions’; removed electronic monitoring bracelet

Social distancing on Marine Drive comes under council scrutiny

Councillors say some restaurants are ‘constant offenders’

Surrey school district anticipates ‘full return’ for elementary students: superintendent

Larger high schools could prove to be a challenge for full-time attendance, Tinney says

Cultural diversity, transportation key takeaways from Surrey business panel

Downtown Surrey BIA, Business in Vancouver host discussion for long-term economic development

B.C. records 29 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Five people are battling the disease in hospital

Mining and exploration industries donate $100K to B.C. food banks

Demand continues to grow as pandemic drags on

TransLink report details potential improvements to Metro Vancouver bus speed

The assessment claims that the implementation of these changes could save transit users up to 10 minutes a day in travel.

Canada urged to avoid ‘vaccine nationalism’ in race for COVID-19 cure

‘Canada has a record to be proud of in this pandemic,’ says Washington-based Council on Foreign Relations

Human remains found in vehicle at Burnaby tow yard spark homicide probe

RCMP don’t consider this to be a random act

B.C. swimmers overestimate their swimming abilities, survey finds

Thirty per cent of people polled by BC Hydro said they’ve had a near drowning experience

3-year-old Lower Mainland boy rescued from top of tree

Langley firefighters use ladder truck to pull a toddler out of a Murrayville tree Thursday evening

Non-resident travel to Haida Gwaii shut down amid COVID outbreak

Province will enforce travel restrictions from islands and mainland

DFO will not lay charges against Texan who snatched baby seal in Port McNeill

Public education about marine mammal safety better route, DFO says

Most Read