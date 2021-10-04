Vancouver residents can get free transit passes in exchange for scrapping their old cars. (Supplied by TransLink.)

Vancouver residents can get free transit passes in exchange for scrapping their old cars. (Supplied by TransLink.)

TransLink offers up to $802 in transit passes for scrapping old cars

TransLink partners with SCRAP-IT to encourage people to trade in old cars for transit rebates

Vancouver’s transit body is partnering with a local green transport group to offer a rebate program that encourages people to trade in their old cars for transit passes.

TransLink and SCRAP-IT, a local orgazition which scraps cars in exchange for discounts on electric vehicles or transit passes, are offering eight-month adult 1-Zone or 14-month Concession Compass Card passes, valued at $802, to anyone who gives up their older vehicle.

“We are facing a climate emergency and we must all take steps to reduce our carbon emissions,” TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn said in a statement. “Partnerships like this help people make greener, more environmentally-friendly choices. By choosing public transportation you are helping reduce congestion and the region’s carbon footprint.”

TransLink says the program will help cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 80 per cent by 2050.

The SCRAP-IT program has existed since 1996 and has scrapped nearly 53,000 cars, according to the organization’s website.

TransLink

Previous story
B.C. sees another 1,986 COVID-19 cases over weekend
Next story
Former B.C. mayor-turned-driving-instructor arrested for alleged sexual assault

Just Posted

Members of the public paint a “community” mural behind a building on 176th Street in Cloverdale Oct. 2. The murul was designed by Tweedy grad Lucy Fournier. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)
‘Sunshine Circle’ mural goes up in Cloverdale

Elsje Hannah stands in the old safe at the Healing Place Counselling Centre in the Dale Building. Hannah converted the old safe into a chapel-area for quiet reflection for clients at her practice, which includes the not-for-profit Soul Matters Counselling. Soul Matters has recently partnered with the Cloverdale Community Kitchen to offer counseling services to the needy. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Soul Matters partnering with Cloverdale Community Kitchen to offer counselling services to the needy

Balraj Mann. (submitted photo)
‘Humbled’ construction-management boss given KPU’s Distinguished Alumni Award

Rendering of the proposed development at 75A Avenue and Scott Road showing the two six-storey apartment buildings, as seen from the southeast (intersection of 75A Avenue and Scott Road). (Hari Homes Inc. and Arzone Real Estate Investment Ltd. image)
Six-storey North Delta apartment project going to public hearing