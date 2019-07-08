TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond. (Black Press Media files)

TransLink launches on-demand shuttle pilot project on Bowen Island

On-demand system could be introduced to other parts of the region, CEO says

TransLink will be launching an on-demand bus service for riders on Bowen Island, CEO Kevin Desmond announced Monday.

Speaking from Snug Cove on Bowen Island, Desmond said the on-demand buses will not supplant existing bus routes.

Riders will be able to book two two new on-demand buses using a the TapRide mobile app, online or via a soon-to-be established phone hotline. Riders can set their own pick up and drop off times on Bowen Island, view trip times and arrival estimates and track the on-demand buses in real time. The pilot will cost TransLink $200,000 and has already been funded through the 10-year-vision.

Desmond said the pilot project launched on Bowen Island could be a model for other places within TransLink’s region.

“Existing routes could benefit from a mixture of fixed stops with on-demand transit zones and dedicated on-demand buses could be used to transport workers to large out of city corporate campuses,” Desmond said.

“The reality is our fixed route Coat Mountain Bus provided service can’t be everywhere and all places.”

Bowen Island Mayor Gary Ander said the pilot would benefit both locals and tourists.

“It will service our more sparsely populated neighbourhoods and create economic social benefits for all island residents,” Ander said.

“Our tourists will now be able to enjoy parts of the island that were not previously available to them.”

The pilot will run from July 15 to Sept. 15 with two TransLink shuttle buses. It will operate from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weekdays (fixed pick up at Snug Cove ferry terminal) and 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekends (with floating pick up and drop off).

ALSO READ: TransLink fares go up on July 1

