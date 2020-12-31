TransLink increasing service on 15 Surrey bus routes in 2021

People wait to board a bus at Newton Exhange on Dec. 17, 2020. (File photo: Lauren Collins)

Changes are coming to 15 Surrey bus routes in the new year.

Starting Jan. 4, 2021, TransLink said it’s “boosting service” on the routes “due to Surrey’s strong ridership recovery.”

TransLink said it’s improving service in the city “because bus boardings have recovered faster in Surrey’s sub-region than most other areas in Metro Vancouver.”

In Surrey in November, ridership levels are at 51 per cent compared to November 2019. It’s only surpassed by Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows which is at 57 per cent compared to the previous year.

The routes include:

• R1 (King George Boulevard)

• 301 (Newton Exchange / Brighouse Station)

• 319 (Scott Road Station / Newton Exchange / Scottsdale)

• 321 (White Rock / Newton / Surrey Central Station)

• 323 (Newton Exchange / Surrey Central Station)

• 335 (Newton Exchange / Surrey Central Station)

• 340 (Scottsdale / 22nd Street Station)

• 342 (Langley Centre / Newton Exchange)

• 345 (King George Station / White Rock Centre)

• 351 (White Rock Centre / Bridgeport Station)

• 364 (Langley Centre / Scottsdale Exchange)

• 375 (White Rock / White Rock South / Guildford)

• 501 (Langley Centre / Surrey Central Station)

• 531 (White Rock Centre / Willowbrook)

• 640 (Ladner Exchange / Scott Road Station)

To find the exact change for each route and information on all upcoming service changes, customers should visit translink.ca/servicechanges.

TransLink said that “despite a system-wide drop in transit ridership in Metro Vancouver to roughly 40 per cent of pre-pandemic boarding levels, TransLink has maintained service levels throughout the pandemic to give customers more space while on board.”



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

