A woman boards a transit bus through rear doors, in Vancouver, on Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A woman boards a transit bus through rear doors, in Vancouver, on Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

TransLink slow to reveal crucial details about ransomware attack, says union

Union says company took months to admit what info was stolen, including SIN and bank account details

The union representing thousands of transit operators in Metro Vancouver says TransLink has not been transparent about a major data breach that affected workers.

Unifor says in a news release Wednesday that the transit authority has been slow to reveal information about December’s cyberattack.

The union says the company took more than two months to admit what information was stolen, including social insurance numbers and bank account details and failed to include Unifor on communications sent to affected workers this week.

It says it has no confidence that it will get answers to questions about the data breach.

Unifor president Jerry Dias says he’s urging TransLink to take a collaborative approach to problem-solving.

TransLink spokeswoman Jill Drews says affected employees began receiving personal notification letters specific to their situation and how they were affected, which were not shared with the union.

“Not every employee would have had every element of their personal information accessed from what we can see right now,” she says.

“So, what the letter does is list out the exact items that may have been accessed.”

The transit authority confirmed in December that it was the target of a ransomware attack on part of its information technology system.

Ransomware is a type of malicious software that disables part of a computer system or access to data until a ransom is paid.

Drews says the company is conducting a “thorough long-lasting forensic investigation,” adding that the cyberattack was “very sophisticated.”

“We’ll investigate and it’s going to take some time to safely bring everything up and get a complete picture of what exactly occurred.”

READ MORE: Upset arises over TransLink using B.C. restart funds to reinstate pay cut of CEO, executives

TransLink

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. residents can reserve provincial camp sites starting March 8
Next story
LA sheriff calls Tiger Woods crash ‘purely an accident’

Just Posted

Cloverdale-Langley City MP Tamara Jansen spoke on Tuesday, Feb. 23, against proposed amendments to MAiD that would make more groups eligible, calling the Senate amendments a ‘Frankenstein bill’ (House of Commons video image)
Proposal to expand groups eligible for MAiD called a ‘Frankenstein bill’ by Cloverdale-Langley City MP Tamara Jansen

House of Commons is debating Senate amendments to legislation

Left to right: Beverley Rennicks, Courtney van den Boogaard, Alison Minto, Jenny Tate, and Matthew Campbell hand out Coldest Night of the Year toques Feb. 20. This year’s charity event raised more than $220K. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)
Cloverdale’s Coldest Night event raises more than $220K

Supporters raise more than double original donation goal

Longtime basketball coach Allison McNeill is worried that the COVID-19 pandemic will adversely affect high-school athletes with university athletic aspirations. (Garrett James/Langley Events Centre photo)
COVID-19: Young athletes scrambling for scholarships, opportunities amid pandemic

‘They lost their whole Grade 12 year’ says Semiahmoo basketball coach Allison McNeill

When his owner had knee surgery, Kevin, 2, was able to continue to go for walks thanks to volunteers from Elder Dog Canada. (Contributed photo)
White Rock woman among dozens in Lower Mainland to benefit from Elder Dog program

Dog-care organization has a fleet of volunteer walkers ready, but requires more clients to serve

Travis Selje with Rex, the family dog he got to enjoy for the final six months of his life. (Submitted photo)
Defence says evidence ‘compelling, overwhelming’ to acquit Surrey woman in deadly crash

Epileptic seizure caused fatal crash that killed Travis Selje, lawyer argues in final submissions

Dr. Bonnie Henry talk about the next steps in B.C.'s COVID-19 Immunization Plan during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, January 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
456 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., 2 deaths

Since January 2020, 78,278 have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in B.C.

The late Michael Gregory, 57, is accused of sexually exploiting six junior high students between 1999 and 2005. (Pixabay)
Former Alberta teacher accused of sexually assaulting students found dead in B.C.

Mounties say Michael Gregory’s death has been deemed ‘non-suspicious’

A woman boards a transit bus through rear doors, in Vancouver, on Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
TransLink slow to reveal crucial details about ransomware attack, says union

Union says company took months to admit what info was stolen, including SIN and bank account details

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

According to a new poll, a majority of Canadians want to see illicit drugs decriminalized. (THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Majority of Canadians think it’s high time to decriminalize illicit drugs: poll

More than two-times the B.C. residents know someone who died from an overdose compared to rest of Canada

Photograph By @KAYLAXANDERSON
VIDEO: Lynx grabs lunch in Kamloops

A lynx surprises a group of ducks and picks one off for lunch

(Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. residents can reserve provincial camp sites starting March 8

B.C. residents get priority access to camping reservations in province

Two women were arrested in Nanaimo for refusing to wear masks and causing disturbance on a BC Ferries vessel. (File photo)
B.C. ferry passengers arrested and fined for disturbance, refusing to wear masks

Police said woman threatened their pensions in Feb. 21 incident aboard Nanaimo-bound boat

Justin Morissette is still recovering from the injuries sustained in the altercation. He is not yet able to walk without assistance. (Justin Morissette, Twitter)
B.C. man suing city and police over violent altercation with anti-LGBTQ preacher

Justin Morissette argues police knew the threat the preacher posed, and failed to keep the peace

Most Read