TransLink fares to go up on July 1

TransLink riders will be paying a little bit more to catch a bus, SkyTrain or SeaBus come July 1.
The company is increasing its fares by a few cents for one-time tickets and up to $3 for monthly passes.
Cash, tap-to-pay and single-use Compass fares will each go up by by five cents, up to $3, $4.25 and $5.75 for one, two and three zone passes, respectively.
Stored value Compass fares will go up by 10 cents each, to $2.40, $3.45 and $4.50 for one, two and three zone passes, respectively.
Monthly passes will go up by $3 each, to $98, $131 and $177 for one, two and three zone passes.
As of July 1, here's how much you'll pay to take @TransLink SkyTrains, buses and the Seabus:https://t.co/Vn880RZq4J@BlackPressMedia pic.twitter.com/VJTxoUPcqW
— Kat Slepian (@katslepian) May 22, 2019