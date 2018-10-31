Rendering of a planned Surrey light rail train. (Photo: surrey.ca)

TransLink extends bidding deadline for Surrey LRT amid uncertainty

With mayor-elect McCallum vowing to nix the light rail line, TransLink says proponents want more ‘clarity’

As the future of Surrey’s light rail project hangs in the balance, TransLink has extended deadline for contractors to apply to build it.

Surrey mayor-elect Doug McCallum has vowed to halt the 10.5-kilometre Surrey-Newton-Guildford LRT plan and instead extend the existing SkyTrain line down Fraser Highway to Langley.

McCallum told the Now-Leader he and his Safe Surrey Coalition will put forward a formal motion to cancel Surrey’s light rail project at the inaugural meeting of the new council on Nov. 5. He would then have to get his vision passed at the Mayors’ Council on Regional Transportation and ensure there’s enough money on the table to build it.

“Given the City of Surrey’s indication that they plan to begin a discussion with the new Mayors’ Council regarding rapid transit in Surrey, we’ve extended the RFQ (Request for Qualifications) deadline until December 19,” said Chris Bryan, Senior Media Relations Advisor for TransLink, in an emailed statement.

“This has been done at the request of proponents to allow for more time to receive clarity from the Mayors’ Council on policy direction,” Bryan added.

The deadline was initially to be Nov. 21.

See more: TransLink opens up bidding process for Surrey light rail

TransLink kicked off the procurement phase of the LRT project in early September.

It launched after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came to Surrey and “officially launched” the fully-funded and approved project on Sept. 4.

The project description for contractors, currently open on BC Bid, includes constructing the LRT-line with 11 passenger stops, road widening and improvements, building a new operations and maintenance facility, as well as improvements at transit exchanges at Newton, Guildford, Surrey Central and King George.

The scope of the project also includes work along the streetscape, as well as cycling and pedestrian ways.

“The scope is asking that not only will be have a contractor that knows how to build this, but knows how to operate this,” Stephan Mehr, project director for the SNG line, told reporters during a technical briefing at Surrey City Hall in September. “This is really important to us, we’re going to be very scrupulous in terms of who wants to build this… We’ve asked specifically for their best experience in delivering LRT beginning to end. It’s not just about building it and walking away.”

After the deadline passes, TransLink’s intention is for three groups to be shortlisted. At that point, a RFP (Request for Proposals) would launch that would entail “a technical and a price proposal for the project,” slated to start in early 2019.

The contract would be for 11 years, according to the BC Bid posting, including four years of design and construction, and seven more years for extended warranty and maintenance.

As of early September, prior to McCallum’s election and his vow to halt the project, TransLink estimated construction would begin in 2020 and that the line would be operation by 2024.

See also: Lower Mainland mayor suggests Surrey pay back $50M already spent on LRT

Last week, New Westminster Mayor Jonathan Cote has suggested Surrey should pay back the $50 million TransLink says it has spent on planning light rail in the city, but mayor-elect Doug McCallum who intends to build SkyTrain instead says that won’t be happening.

“We have no intention of paying that,” McCallum told the Now-Leader. “It’s TransLink’s problem, and it’s their mistake because they didn’t do any public consulting.”

The Mayors’ Council’s first meeting of the newly elected mayors is set for Nov. 15 in New Westminster.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
No one hurt after suspected ammonia leak in Cloverdale
Next story
Government to review funding for former governors general, Trudeau says

Just Posted

Surrey mayor-elect vows to stop road being built through Cloverdale Fairgrounds

‘That’s just a small example of things we’re going to do as soon as we get sworn in next Monday,’ says Doug McCallum

Grand opening of Cloverdale lantern festival rescheduled for third time

‘Heavy raining’ has made the park ‘unsuitable’ for Halloween party

Westgard hat trick leads Surrey Eagles to win over Langley

BCHL squad wins once in three games last week

VIDEO: Surrey soccer player scores Player of Year title as her SFU squad heads to playoffs

Jenna-lee Baxter put up ‘extraordinary’ numbers this season, coach says

TransLink extends bidding deadline for Surrey LRT amid uncertainty

With mayor-elect McCallum vowing to nix the light rail line, TransLink says proponents want more ‘clarity’

RECIPE: How to make a spooky ‘Dragon’s Blood Punch’

It’s Halloween - and here is a surefire scary drink from mixologists

Canada Post warns that rolling strikes leading to ‘escalating’ delays

Union workers in dozens of communities across B.C. have gone on strike

Canadians believe a lot of the worst drivers commute in B.C.: poll

Failing to stop at intersection, not using a signal while turning and hogging parking spots are just a few bad habits witnessed regularly, according to Research Co.

Government to review funding for former governors general, Trudeau says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says people who serve as governor general offer great service to Canada and deserve support in the years after they retire

The strangest things ever returned to B.C. public library

Some things are returned decades late, others never belonged to the library at all

Facebook CEO asked to testify at joint committee formed by Canadian, British MPs

Committees have previously asked Mark Zuckerberg to appear before their respective members to discuss Cambridge Analytica and Facebook

B.C. government lobbying rules to be tightened

Stricter reporting of meetings, gifts among David Eby’s changes

B.C. burlesque veteran Satan’s Angel to retire after 50+ years

Septuagenarian performer still uses same flaming tassels from 1962

5 to start your day

Dangerous driving penalties skyrocket, Surrey crews on scene of possible ammonia leak in Cloverdale and mpore

Most Read