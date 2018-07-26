TransLink distance-based fare system moves ahead

Metro Vancouver mayors ask staff to write up technical plan on SkyTrain and SeaBus

The mayors’ council on regional transportation has moved ahead on introducing distance-based fares along SkyTrain and SeaBus routes.

The group voted on Thursday in favour of TransLink staff developing a technical plan on the new fare system and how to implement it. The plan will include hourly-based discounts on certain routes.

The changes to transit fares were recommended in June, after TransLink executive cites complaints from riders about “arbitrary” zone boundaries and “really high costs for people travelling one or two stations.”

TransLink believes 17 per cent of riders will see an increase of more than 10 per cent in their fares, while an equivalent portion will see a decrease of more than 10 per cent. The remaining 66 per cent won’t see any major fare price changes.

Back in June, TransLink’s manager of policy development Andrew Devlin said the fares will be revenue neutral, and shouldn’t be expensive to implement with the current Compass Card system.

The technical plan will be presented and voted on at a later date.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Streetrich Hip Hop Society leaving Surrey’s City Parkway Studio
Next story
Some Surrey roads will be closed to traffic during Miri Piri parade on July 28

Just Posted

Streetrich Hip Hop Society leaving Surrey’s City Parkway Studio

Decision due to ‘lack of funding, an actual operational budget, and the lack of support,’ according to Facebook post

Civic-focused ‘Surrey City Lab’ partnership approved by council

The lab — starting as a $414,000, three-year pilot project — will engage students in Surrey issues and offer civic-related courses

Seth Rogen to ‘guest voice’ announcements on SkyTrain

Vancouver-born actor says he still takes public transit when visiting the city

Walmart investing $175 million in Surrey frozen grocery facility

It’s expected to create up to 200 long-term jobs

Sabrina Netflix series back for another late night shoot in Cloverdale

Filming scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. and run until 3 a.m. Friday

Perry Bellegarde re-elected as chief of Assembly of First Nations

Bellegarde won 328 of the 522 votes in a second ballot

Almost 50 people held in cells during Quesnel’s annual summer festival

Billy Barker Days is one of Northern B.C.’s largest festivals, and local RCMP were kept on their toes

City to go to court to remove pipeline protest camp

City of Burnaby says demonstrators at Camp Cloud do not want to negotiate

Facebook faces day of reckoning on Wall Street

Shares plunged more than 19 per cent before trading, equating to about $17 billion in net worth

Alberta firefighters brought in to assist B.C. fire fight

The BC Wildfire Service has enlisted the help of more than a dozen Alberta firefighters.

Celebration of Light fireworks start this weekend in Vancouver

South Africa, Sweden and South Korea to compete on this year’s theme of love

VIDEO: SUV bursts into flames in B.C. mall parking lot

No one was injured during the incident in Kelowna, but an adjacent car was also scorched

VIDEO: Cyclist, 16, critically injured in Richmond crash

It happened in the area of Blundell and St. Albans roads on Wednesday afternoon

TransLink distance-based fare system moves ahead

Metro Vancouver mayors ask staff to write up technical plan on SkyTrain and SeaBus

Most Read