Transitional housing facility, emergency shelter in Green Timbers coming to Surrey council

An artist’s rendering of a proposed six-storey transitional housing facility and emergency shelter in the Green Timbers area. The proposal will be coming to Surrey city council on Monday, Oct. 1. (Artist rendering: City of Surrey documents)

A proposal for a six-storey transitional housing facility and emergency shelter is coming to Surrey city council on Monday, Oct. 1.

According to Monday’s council agenda, the City of Surrey submitted an application on behalf of BC Housing on June 21, 2018 to construct a six-storey transitional housing facility and emergency centre at 14150 Green Timbers Way. The document also states that BC Housing has selected RainCity Housing and Support Society to act as the facility operator.

Council will be voting on a development permit and development variance permit which will then go to public notification.

The Oct. 1 agenda document states that the Green Timbers Way housing facility will consist of several components: a 30-bed emergency shelter that will provide immediate, temporary housing and care for individuals with mental health and substance abuse challenges; a 100-bed transitional housing facility for individuals who will be transitioned to suitable, permanent housing; and support services and spaces including laundry, dining, lounge, recreation, outdoor amenity space, counselling, health services, and food services.

In 2015, a memorandum of understanding between the city and BC Housing was brought to council “to secure a partnership to lead to the delivery of a new purpose-built low barrier shelter and transitional housing facility in the Surrey City Centre area.” According to the agenda, the memorandum was signed on Nov. 16 and 19, 2015.

At the April 18, 2016 council meeting, there was a recommendation to rezone two city-owned properties at 9900-140th Street and 14150 Green Timbers Way. The properties received third reading for the rezoning in early May, 2016.

