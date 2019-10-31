(Black Press Media files)

Transit strike would mean no uniforms, overtime for maintenance workers: union

Unifor said the lack of maintenance overtime shifts will increase pressure on the system

Transit operators will be out of uniform by the end of the week if the union cannot reach a deal with the Coast Mountain Bus Company.

In a news release sent out Thursday, Unifor said the bus drivers who operate TransLink buses, Seabus and SkyTrain in the region will stop wearing their uniforms, while maintenance workers will not work overtime.

“It is a strange experience to see an operator out of uniform, and we hope that starts conversations with the passengers about our struggle with this employer to get a fair deal,” said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director and lead negotiator during the talks.

Unifor said the lack of maintenance overtime shifts will increase pressure on the system and could lead to fewer buses on the road.

“The system has normalized overtime, so without it, the turnaround for repairs and other maintenance will build up quickly,” said Unifor Local 2200 president Mike Smith. “We trust that Translink will not put unsafe vehicles back on the road, so it is a question of fewer vehicles available in the system.”

In a statement, TransLink said that SkyTrain, Canada Line, West Coast Express, HandyDART, West Vancouver Blue Bus and other contracted services will be unaffected by the job action.

Talks are expected to continue into the evening Thursday in an attempt to reach a deal by the Friday 8 a.m. strike deadline.

