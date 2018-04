Commuters heading to Waterfront Station in Vancouver Monday morning can expect to see a bit more activity than usual as the Metro Vancouver Transit Police practice their critical incident response.

The live training exercise is scheduled to start on and around a West Coast Express train after the morning commute.

It will involve a “high-risk arrest of an armed suspect who will be shooting from the train.”

Service is not expected to be affected.

