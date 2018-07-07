Transit Police roll out ads urging bystanders to report assault, harassment

More than 600 ads on buses, SkyTrains to focus on bystanders who can report sexual offences

Hundreds of posters focused on ending sexual assault and harassment while on public transit are being rolled out on Metro Vancouver buses and trains, as part of the latest efforts by Transit Police to reduce the number of incidents passengers face.

The posters are part of the third phase of the Transit Police’s anti-sex assault campaign, intended to end sexual offending on the transit system.

The ad campaign includes 650 posters along all bus routes, the entire SkyTrain fleet and at major stations and stops.

“All passengers using our transit system have the right to travel without fear of being assaulted or harassed,” Chief Doug LePard said in a statement Friday.

“It is our commitment at Metro Vancouver Transit Police to provide that safe ride, and to let passengers know that any sex offence reported to us by victims or witnesses will be taken seriously and investigated thoroughly.”

Transit Police said the idea behind the campaign is to send a “strong message” to offenders but also increase the number of offences reported.

The posters, featuring both men and women, read: “You have the right to be safe.”

Police are also reminding passengers they can use the text-messaging service – through phone number 97-77-77 – to discretely report any type of sexual assault, harassment, unwanted touching or gestures.

In 2016, Transit Police launched a similar poster campaign, which said “Unwanted touching is a crime. Keep your hands to yourself.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. man dies in motorcycle crash in Okanagan

Just Posted

Crown calls for 14-year sentence on White Rock drug-house charges

Defense counsel says Frederic Dwayne Wilson ‘motivated to change his life’

Transit Police roll out ads urging bystanders to report assault, harassment

More than 600 ads on buses, SkyTrains to focus on bystanders who can report sexual offences

Train victim’s friends remember Jack: ‘He was a gift’

Teens share memories at makeshift memorial at Crescent Beach

Fire-retardant ‘snow’ on White Rock’s West Beach raises concern

Spraying ‘no threat, part of ongoing maintenance’: BNSF

Clayton community centre to create home for threatened frogs

There may be no red-legged frogs in Clayton Park now, but the new centre is hoping to change that

England reaches World Cup semifinals for 1st time in nearly 30 years

England has advanced further than was widely expected after 2-0 win over Sweden

Three-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse pulls up injured in 200 semifinal

The 23-year-old from Markham, Ont., was leading and running well at Terry Fox Stadium when he slowed

Okanagan woman dead after being struck by dump truck on highway bridge

Kamloops RCMP said the woman wandered onto Peterson Creek Bridge ‘at the last minute’

Corgis, owners invited to B.C. beach hangout – yes, you read that right

Spanish Banks to host cute corgi meetup, featuring beach race and dozens of four-legged friends

VIDEO: Ovechkin shows off the Stanley Cup at the World Cup

Washington Capitals captain took the NHL trophy to a fan zone in Moscow

Canadian firefighter dies in fall on Pakistan’s treacherous K2 mountain

Serge Dessureault died Saturday while attempting to scale 8,611-meter mountain in northern Pakistan

Washington State man gets life in prison in slaying of B.C. woman, husband

The judge said the killer of Monique Patenaude, Patrick Shunn seemed to regard his trial as a game.

Ontario asks Trudeau for resources to address influx of asylum seekers

About 800 refugee claimants and asylum seekers are staying in Toronto college residences

Parents of B.C. resident who died in explosive fire speak out

West Kelowna residents showed their support for David Hunt’s family after the fire

Most Read