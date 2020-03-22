FILE – Transit Police officers are in self-isolation after being coughed and spit at during an arrest on Sunday, March 22, 2020. (Metro Vancouver Transit Police handout)

Transit police officers in self-isolation after being coughed at during arrest

Self-isolation comes amid COVID-19 worries

Transit Police officers are in self-isolation after being coughed on while responding to a call, police Chief Dave Jones said.

In a Twitter post Sunday, Jones said the officers were responding to a person threatening others with a knife.

After the suspect was arrested, Jones said they began “intentionally coughing and spitting at officers.”

The officers are now is self-isolation as a precaution, due to the COVID-19 situation in B.C. As of Sunday, at least 426 people in the provinces tested positive for the coronavirus and 10 had died.

READ MORE: All B.C. distillers now authorized to make hand sanitizer as COVID-19 leads to shortages

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronaviruspublic transit

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
World COVID-19 afternoon update: Trump lashes out at critics, grim milestone for France
Next story
Victoria-area youth at house party tell police they are ‘immune’ to COVID-19

Just Posted

Cloverdale Chamber director creates ‘Open for business’ Facebook page

Scott Wheatley cites need for all to ‘support our fellow local businesses’

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

MARCH 22: City of Surrey playgrounds remain open

‘We need to do more’: Fraser Health doctors send dire letter to Dr. Bonnie Henry

Letter says hospitals soon to be ‘overwhelmed,’ urges closure of all non-essential businesses

COVID-19 confirmed at Delta long-term care facility

Fraser Health says staff member at Delta View Care Centre diagnosed; no additional transmission so far

City of White Rock closes four playgrounds to help stop spread of COVID-19

Parks remain open in the city

Not time for state of emergency, Trudeau says, but Parliament asked to pass COVID-19 aid

The $82-billion package would pause student loans, allow homeowners to defer mortgages

Victoria-area youth at house party tell police they are ‘immune’ to COVID-19

Victoria Police broke up a house party Saturday night

Transit police officers in self-isolation after being coughed at during arrest

Self-isolation comes amid COVID-19 worries

World COVID-19 afternoon update: Trump lashes out at critics, grim milestone for France

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

All B.C. distillers now authorized to make hand sanitizer as COVID-19 leads to shortages

Product must still meet federal regulations

Doctors of B.C. urged to stand behind official messaging, as some say response is lacking

Social distancing measures are key, CEO Dr. Kathleen Ross says

Nearly 1,000 B.C. tenants ‘personally at risk’ of eviction due to COVID-19: tenants union

Petition calls on province to ban evictions amid COVID-19 crisis

B.C. VIEWS: The good, bad and the ugly of COVID-19

Hoarding doesn’t help anyone – it is unnecessary, selfish, and promotes fear

Researchers study how pandemic affecting people’s mental health

Dr. Anita DeLongis, a UBC health psychologist, wants to hear from public online

Most Read