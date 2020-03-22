Transit police officers in self-isolation after being coughed at during arrest

Transit Police officers are in self-isolation after being coughed on while responding to a call, police Chief Dave Jones said.
In a Twitter post Sunday, Jones said the officers were responding to a person threatening others with a knife.
After the suspect was arrested, Jones said they began “intentionally coughing and spitting at officers.”
The officers are now is self-isolation as a precaution, due to the COVID-19 situation in B.C. As of Sunday, at least 426 people in the provinces tested positive for the coronavirus and 10 had died.
