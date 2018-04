One person was reportedly taken to hospital after Saturday night collision

The scene of a Saturday night crash in Surrey involving a Transit Police cruiser and a car. (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

A Transit Police cruiser was involved in a crash in Surrey Saturday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. in the 12600-block of King George Boulevard.

A freelancer at the scene said it appeared the westbound police vehicle hit a car as it pulled out a convenience store lot.

At least one person was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to the freelancer.

More to come.