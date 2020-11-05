Transit cop among two sent to hospital in Whalley traffic crash

A Transit Police officer was seriously injured and another person was also sent to hospital following a traffic crash late Wednesday night between an unmarked police vehicle and a sedan in Whalley.
The crash happened at 128th Street and 93rd Avenue in Cedar Hills shortly before 11 p.m., sending the sedan onto a sidewalk and the police SUV into a fence at a townhouse complex.
Surrey Mounties are investigating what led to the crash.
More to come…
