Transit cop among two sent to hospital in Whalley traffic crash

Scene of a traffic crash in Whalley that sent a Transit Police officer and another person to hospital late Wednesday night. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

A Transit Police officer was seriously injured and another person was also sent to hospital following a traffic crash late Wednesday night between an unmarked police vehicle and a sedan in Whalley.

The crash happened at 128th Street and 93rd Avenue in Cedar Hills shortly before 11 p.m., sending the sedan onto a sidewalk and the police SUV into a fence at a townhouse complex.

Surrey Mounties are investigating what led to the crash.

More to come…



