Scene of a traffic crash in Whalley that sent a Transit Police officer and another person to hospital late Wednesday night. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Scene of a traffic crash in Whalley that sent a Transit Police officer and another person to hospital late Wednesday night. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Transit cop among two sent to hospital in Whalley traffic crash

The crash happened at 128th Street and 93rd Avenue in Cedar Hills shortly before 11 p.m.

A Transit Police officer was seriously injured and another person was also sent to hospital following a traffic crash late Wednesday night between an unmarked police vehicle and a sedan in Whalley.

The crash happened at 128th Street and 93rd Avenue in Cedar Hills shortly before 11 p.m., sending the sedan onto a sidewalk and the police SUV into a fence at a townhouse complex.

Surrey Mounties are investigating what led to the crash.

More to come…


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter

Surrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
One man fined, another banned from Trail store for refusing to wear masks indoors

Just Posted

Royal Marines of No. 40 Commando leave Sugar Beach in Albania in October, 1944. (Image courtesy Reginald Wise)
Cloverdale resident, and Royal Marine, Reginald Wise revisits Battle of Sarande in WWII

Vet recalls his time fighting in Albania in 1944

Scene of a traffic crash in Whalley that sent a Transit Police officer and another person to hospital late Wednesday night. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Transit cop among two sent to hospital in Whalley traffic crash

The crash happened at 128th Street and 93rd Avenue in Cedar Hills shortly before 11 p.m.

Chilliwack group The Eddy J Band performed during the fourth annual Fraser Valley Music Awards in November 2019 in Chilliwack. (Claudia Wyler Photography)
50 nominees announced for Fraser Valley Music Awards

Winners to be named during virtual awards ceremony on Nov. 19

Signage reminds of physical distancing at White Rock Pier. (File photo)
White Rock, Surrey receive millions in pandemic funding

Grant will help cover cities’ revenue shortfalls, operating costs

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide update on COVID-19 in Vancouver B.C., Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
New COVID-19 outbreak at White Rock Seniors Village

Outbreak at Peace Portal Seniors Village declared over

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide update on COVID-19 in Vancouver B.C., Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
335 new cases in B.C.’s COVID-19 infection surge

Three more outbreaks declared in long-term care

The Bright Lights Christmas Train at Stanley Park. (submitted photo: Vancouver Park Board)
Bright Nights Christmas Train to roll at Stanley Park, tickets on sale Nov. 6

COVID-19 precautions in place for the 23rd annual attraction in Vancouver

People wear face masks as they walk along a street in Montreal, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Canada updates COVID-19 guidelines to include airborne transmission, following U.S., WHO

New information was updated after top doctor recommended triple-layer masks

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Melanie Gardner is pictured at her home in Stittsville, Ont., on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Melanie Gardner moved to Canada to escape Donald Trump’s presidency, but even on the other side of the border she said the stress of the U.S. election is taking a physical toll. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Moving to Canada didn’t ease this American’s election-induced stress

She doesn’t expect to move back to the U.S. regardless of the results

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Julie Mungall places her painted stones at the Brookside veterans cemetery in Winnipeg, Saturday, October 24, 2020. Mungall is commemorating Remembrance Day by painting poppies and other designs on rocks and hiding them around the city, sometimes in plain sight, for people to pick up and take home with them. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
‘It means so much:’ Families thankful for painted poppy rocks on Remembrance Day

Many who set out to find one of her poppy-painted rocks have a close relationship with Remembrance Day

The Quesnel RCMP is investigating multiple thefts and fraudulent purchases made Oct. 29 in Quesnel and the detention of the suspect by a security guard — which was caught on video and has drawn strong reaction online. (Quesnel Cariboo Observer File Photo)
Investigation underway into security guard and woman in takedown video: Quesnel RCMP

Police are asking the person who took the video and the man who tried to intervene to contact them

Trail police advise that fines for refusing to wear a mask may apply under the Emergency Programs Act. Photo: visuals on Unsplash
One man fined, another banned from Trail store for refusing to wear masks indoors

Trail RCMP: Businesses have the right to ask customers to wear face coverings or non-medical masks

Most Read