Trans Mountain pipeline twinning in North Surrey ‘progressing well,’ but noise irks some

Construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline in the Fraser Heights area of Surrey. (Submitted photo courtesy Trans Mountain)

Trans Mountain pipeline construction in Surrey is “progressing well,” the company says, with “significant” milestones ahead.

But for some, the “trenchless construction” noise of hammering and vibration isn’t going over so well.

On the northern edge of Fraser Heights, along Fraser River, the expansion project involves twinning the existing pipeline, which runs from a site near Edmonton to storage terminals in Burnaby.

Construction in Fraser Heights is expected to be complete this fall.

The project website warns of noise from trenchless construction, or Direct Pipe Installation (DPI), and a video on Youtube explains the work.

Noise is generated from sheet piling, casing, heavy equipment and construction activities in the entry and exit sites, the website explains. “In recognition of the expected noise that this work will generate, we are installing noise monitors and a sound barrier to reduce the impact on the community.”

A letter to residents says that starting in January, construction of the trenchless construction will occur Monday to Sunday, 24 hours a day, and is planned to be complete by April. “Trenchless construction techniques are used, where appropriate, to minimize surface disruptions,” notes the letter, from Shawna Deagle, a Trans Mountain community liaison.

On Facebook, some people on the “Fraser Heights Community” page complained about the noise in one post, since deleted.

“I can definitely hear it more in the basement. Sucks for us graveyard workers,” commented one person.

“I have been hearing noises too and thought I had something in my crawlspace lol,” posted another.

On transmountain.com, an interactive map shows the pipeline route in Fraser Heights, along with project advisories.

The existing pipeline follows a path further south, along the Trans-Canada Highway to Guildford and Whalley, then north under the Fraser River.

Map shows Trans Mountain pipeline construction route in Surrey. (Image: transmountain.com)

Trans Mountain project “milestone” events ahead include the Fraser Heights Direct Pipe Installation (DPI) and South Fraser Perimeter Road Horizontal Directional Drill (HDD), the company says. “We have completed six of the 18 bores within Surrey,” a Trans Mountain spokesperson wrote in an email to the Now-Leader. Trans Mountain declined a site visit “at this time.”

There are currently two trenchless crossings in Fraser Heights including “an HDD where sheet piling is almost complete, and equipment and materials will continue to arrive onsite,” the spokesperson added. “The DPI trenchless crossing casing continues to be installed, the rig is set up and the pilot hole is underway. The drilling for these crossings will begin February 2023.”

Also, work is nearing completion for pipe installation under 179 Street which will complete the work from 182A Street through to 176 Street, with anticipated completion in spring. The next bored crossing in Surrey will be under 176 Street, the company rep added.

“Work on access and grade is ongoing north of the Golden Ears Connector, and Golden Ears Way intersection is underway followed by a trenchless crossing with work in the area to be completed in Fall 2023.

“The westbound lane on 98A Avenue towards 192 Street is temporarily closed with detours in place until Spring 2023 to complete the construction activities.”

As well, “pipe installation is complete under Leoran Brook Creek, and the creek banks have been restored.”



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

