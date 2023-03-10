The estimated cost of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project has increased once again, this time to $30.9 billion. That’s an increase from the $21.4 billion price tag placed on the project a year ago, and more than double an earlier estimate of $12.6 billion. Construction of the pipeline is pictured near Hope, B.C., Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward The estimated cost of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project has increased once again, this time to $30.9 billion. That’s an increase from the $21.4 billion price tag placed on the project a year ago, and more than double an earlier estimate of $12.6 billion. Construction of the pipeline is pictured near Hope, B.C., Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The estimated cost of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project has increased once again, this time to $30.9 billion. That’s an increase from the $21.4 billion price tag placed on the project a year ago, and more than double an earlier estimate of $12.6 billion. Construction of the pipeline is pictured near Hope, B.C., Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward The estimated cost of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project has increased once again, this time to $30.9 billion. That’s an increase from the $21.4 billion price tag placed on the project a year ago, and more than double an earlier estimate of $12.6 billion. Construction of the pipeline is pictured near Hope, B.C., Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Trans Mountain pipeline construction costs balloon again, this time to $30.9B

Inflation, labour and supply chain challenges, flooding, archeological discoveries cited for jump

The estimated cost of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project has increased once again, this time to $30.9 billion.

That’s the latest figure from Trans Mountain Corp., the federal Crown corporation that owns the pipeline. On Friday, Trans Mountain Corp. blamed the latest cost overruns on a number of factors, including inflation, labour and supply chain challenges, flooding in B.C. and unexpected major archeological discoveries along the route.

The new price tag is a 44 per cent increase from the $21.4 billion cost projection placed on the pipeline expansion project a year ago, and more than double an earlier estimate of $12.6 billion.

Previous cost increases were blamed on the COVID-19 pandemic, scheduling pressures related to permitting processes, and route changes to avoid culturally and environmentally sensitive areas, among other things.

“Canada has among the world’s highest standards for the protection of people, the environment, and Indigenous participation when building major infrastructure projects,” said Trans Mountain Corp. CEO Dawn Farrell in a news release Friday.

“By including these commitments into the Project design and development from the beginning, we have ensured the Project will provide economic benefits to Canadians well into the future.”

Trans Mountain Corp. said it is now in the process of securing external financing to cover the remaining cost of the project.

The 1,150-km Trans Mountain pipeline is Canada’s only pipeline system transporting oil from Alberta to the West Coast.

Its expansion will increase the pipeline’s capacity from 590,000 barrels per day to a total of 890,000 barrels per day, supporting Canadian crude oil production growth and ensuring access to global energy markets.

However, even before the latest cost increase, some critics were suggesting the project no longer makes economic sense.

For Trans Mountain Corp., a big reason why rising costs are so problematic is that it has no way to recoup them. Due to existing contractual agreements with shippers, only 20 per cent of the increased capital costs can be passed on to oil companies in the form of increased tolls. (Tolls are the rates oil companies pay to shift product on a pipeline, and they are how the pipeline company makes money).

A report from the Parliamentary Budget Officer last June found the federal government stands to lose money from its investment in the pipeline, and suggested that if the project were cancelled at that time, the government would need to write off more than $14 billion in assets.

Trans Mountain was bought by the federal government for $4.5 billion in 2018, after previous owner Kinder Morgan Canada Inc. threatened to scrap the pipeline’s planned expansion project in the face of environmentalist opposition.

The federal government has indicated it does not wish to be the long-term owner of Trans Mountain, and intends to launch a divestment process after the expansion project has been “further derisked.”

Several Indigenous-led initiatives have previously indicated their intent to pursue ownership of the pipeline.

Construction of the project is currently close to 80 per cent complete, with mechanical completion expected to occur at the end of this year, and the pipeline expected to be in-service in the first quarter of 2024.

—Amanda Stephenson, The Canadian Press

RELATED: TC Energy raises expected cost of Coastal GasLink project to $14.5 billion

RELATED: Support for TMX pipeline rises in B.C. but drops slightly in Alberta

energy sectorPipelineTrans Mountain pipeline

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Coordinated response helped protect orcas during fuel spill off B.C. coast: NOAA
Next story
Surrey finance manager says city staff weren’t involved with SPS contract negotiations

Just Posted

The award winners were Kamaljit Lehal, Lehal Law Corporation (for Entrepreneur in Small Business), Lesley Jones, EconoWise Sunrooms Patio Covers (Entrepreneur, Large Business), Gurjit Kaur Tiwana, Invictus Law LLP (Professional), Amanda McNally, Peace Arch Hospice Society (Not-for-Profit Leader), Lisa Skakun, Coast Capital Savings (Corporate Leadership), Anamika Sangar, Surrey Schools/Community Schools Partnership (Emerging Leader) and Dr. Jennifer Marchbank, Surrey Pride Society, SFU, Youth 4 A Change (Social Trailblazer). (Photo: Anna Burns)
7 Surrey Women in Business award winners named at sold-out luncheon for 450

Horses and their drivers cruise around the track at Fraser Downs in Cloverdale March 8 as they train for their weekly races. The spring racing season has been running for a few weeks now and Harness Racing B.C. president Kelly MacMillan said things are off to a “terrific start.” (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Harness racing at Fraser Downs off to ‘terrific start’

The Cloverdale Rodeo Association office is seen in the Alice McKay building in 2021. Allegations the Rodeo’s board failed to act to protect workers and volunteers from harassment were brought to light in a 2021 complaint. Laura Ballance, inset, is the “representative complainant” in the case now that the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal has agreed to hear it. In the complaint, Mike MacSorley (inset), former general manager of Cloverdale Rodeo & Exhibition Association is named as having allegedly harassed people. (Photo: Malin Jordan. Insets: file photos)
Human rights complaint against Rodeo Association, City of Surrey to proceed

Kam Grewal, City of Surrey's general manager of finance. (File photo)
Surrey finance manager says city staff weren’t involved with SPS contract negotiations

Pop-up banner image