Train traffic resumes after multiple mudslides in South Surrey

Two major slides contributed to BNSF shutting down train traffic

One of the several mudslides that was a cause for concern to BNSF officials. BNSF spent Saturday removing debris and reopened rail service. (Phil Winch photo)

Freight train traffic has resumed and passenger-train service is scheduled to return this evening after a series of mudslides disrupted the railway in South Surrey on Friday.

BNSF spokesman Gus Melonas told Peace Arch News Friday afternoon that mudslides along the Crescent Beach bluff prompted rail officials to halt trains between Vancouver and Bellingham.

“There were two significant slides,” Melonas said Monday morning. “There were also additional smaller in scale volume slides, but two large ones were four-to-five feet deep and 30-feet long.”

Melonas said track cranes spent Saturday clearing the debris. Freight traffic resumed at 10 p.m. Saturday, and Amtrak is scheduled to return to service this evening.

“We’re lifting it tonight and it’s up to (Amtrak) when they want to run, but the first train is scheduled this evening,” Melonas said.

Melonas said BNSF geotechnical engineers are to monitor slope stability around the clock.

“We’ll take the safe course of action if necessary, but so far, so good. And tonight, all traffic will be moving –freight and passenger.”