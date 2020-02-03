One of the several mudslides that was a cause for concern to BNSF officials. BNSF spent Saturday removing debris and reopened rail service. (Phil Winch photo)

Train traffic resumes after multiple mudslides in South Surrey

Two major slides contributed to BNSF shutting down train traffic

Freight train traffic has resumed and passenger-train service is scheduled to return this evening after a series of mudslides disrupted the railway in South Surrey on Friday.

BNSF spokesman Gus Melonas told Peace Arch News Friday afternoon that mudslides along the Crescent Beach bluff prompted rail officials to halt trains between Vancouver and Bellingham.

“There were two significant slides,” Melonas said Monday morning. “There were also additional smaller in scale volume slides, but two large ones were four-to-five feet deep and 30-feet long.”

RELATED: Mudslides put brakes on train travel through South Surrey

Melonas said track cranes spent Saturday clearing the debris. Freight traffic resumed at 10 p.m. Saturday, and Amtrak is scheduled to return to service this evening.

“We’re lifting it tonight and it’s up to (Amtrak) when they want to run, but the first train is scheduled this evening,” Melonas said.

Melonas said BNSF geotechnical engineers are to monitor slope stability around the clock.

“We’ll take the safe course of action if necessary, but so far, so good. And tonight, all traffic will be moving –freight and passenger.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. launches $2-million childcare professional development network
Next story
McCallum says IMBL a ‘major step forward’ in fixing ‘unfair advantage’ over taxis

Just Posted

Surrey retailers on losing end of online purchasing trend

Rona is the latest example of stores closing after a chain is bought by American giant

Surrey Knights find positives as one-win season comes to a close this week

‘What you can’t take away from this group is hard work and good work ethic,’ head coach says

Mental health a cross-Canada conversation for White Rock students

RCMPTalks event connected students from Nova Scotia, Northwest Territories and more

Train traffic resumes after multiple mudslides in South Surrey

Two major slides contributed to BNSF shutting down train traffic

Calgary mayor Nenshi in Surrey for City Leadership Series talk

‘This is an opportunity to obtain new ideas for Surrey,’ says Surrey Board of Trade CEO

WHO working with Google to combat coronavirus misinformation

A number of misleading claims and hoaxes about the virus have circulated online

‘Significant’ snow expected to pummel the Lower Mainland

The region could see five to 20 centimetres of heavy, wet snow

Non-citizen parents allowed to return home with Canadian children from Wuhan

More than 300 people are asking Canada to fly them home from Wuhan

Large-scale search continues for man, 20, in Sooke River after two bodies found

A weekend search for three young men on southern Vancouver Island ends in tragedy

B.C. launches $2-million childcare professional development network

Minister of state announced program Monday on Vancouver Island

Automated honey extraction system to help B.C.’s beekeeping industry

The B.C. agri-tech project will receive $170,320 in funding to build prototype

B.C. planning evacuation route for hundreds stuck on Sasquatch Mountain after landslide

Cars to be escorted down Monday afternoon, MOTI says.

Storm strands travellers, cuts off only road access to remote B.C. community

Bamfield still waiting for promised road upgrades after fatal bus crash last September

Contractors, unions in court against B.C.’s union-only construction

Highway 1, Pattullo Bridge, Broadway subway hiring restricted

Most Read