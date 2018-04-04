Trailer Park Boys come to Lower Mainland

Hundreds of people lined 232nd Street in Maple Ridge outside the Black Sheep Pub and Liquore Store to meet the trio.

Hundreds of people lined 232nd Street outside of the Black Sheep Pub and Liquor Store in Maple Ridge to meet Ricky, played by Robb Wells, Julian, played by John Paul Tremblay, and Bubbles, played by Mike Smith, stars of the popular Trailer Park Boys television series. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

The Trailer Park Boys made a stop at the Black Sheep Liquor Store on Wednesday to sign autographs and promote their new line of beer and whiskey, as well as the 12th season of the show.

Hundreds of people lined 232nd Street outside of the Maple Ridge pub and liquor store to meet Ricky, played by Robb Wells, Julian, played by John Paul Tremblay, and Bubbles, played by Mike Smith – stars of the popular Canadian television series.

Trailer Park Boys is a documentary-style comedy about residents of a Nova Scotian trailer park called Sunnyvale. Directed by Mike Clattenburg, the show follows the trailer park’s most notable inhabitants – Ricky, Julian and Bubbles – as they try making money through mostly illegal get-rich-quick schemes.

To make the line move quick, fans of the show who pre-purchased the Trailer Park Boys’s Liquormen’s Whiskey and Freedom 35 beer had it switched for an autographed bottle when they made it to the front of the line.

The actors were supposed to visit the pub in 2016, but those plans were cancelled.

Cory Law, the liquor store’s manager, only found out a couple of months ago that they would be visiting the pub today.

“Its been a long time in the making, and we greatly appreciate all of your patience and ongoing support of the Black Sheep and our Boys,” Law said in a Feb. 7 Facebook post.

Hundreds of people lined 232nd Street outside of the Black Sheep Pub and Liquor Store in Maple Ridge to meet Ricky, played by Robb Wells, Julian, played by John Paul Tremblay, and Bubbles, played by Mike Smith, stars of the popular Trailer Park Boys television series. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Hundreds of people lined 232nd Street outside of the Black Sheep Pub and Liquor Store in Maple Ridge to meet Ricky, played by Robb Wells, Julian, played by John Paul Tremblay, and Bubbles, played by Mike Smith, stars of the popular Trailer Park Boys television series. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Hundreds of people lined 232nd Street outside of the Black Sheep Pub and Liquor Store in Maple Ridge to meet Ricky, played by Robb Wells, Julian, played by John Paul Tremblay, and Bubbles, played by Mike Smith, stars of the popular Trailer Park Boys television series. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Hundreds of people lined 232nd Street outside of the Black Sheep Pub and Liquor Store in Maple Ridge to meet Ricky, played by Robb Wells, Julian, played by John Paul Tremblay, and Bubbles, played by Mike Smith, stars of the popular Trailer Park Boys television series. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)