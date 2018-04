It happened around 10:30 a.m. on King George Boulevard, north of 108th Avenue

A trailer has flipped near King George and 108th Avenue, partially blocking traffic. (Submitted photos)

A trailer has flipped over on King George Boulevard, just north of 108th Avenue.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 25.

Footage from the scene shows a white pick-up truck stopped in the road, with the trailer laying on its side partially blocking traffic.

Markings on the trailer say Alpine Landscaping.

A witness at the scene said one lane of traffic was getting through as of 10:45 a.m.