UPDATE: Driver killed, as SUV rams tractor trailer on 176 Street

A crushed car is visible behind the semi trailer on 176 Street at 32 Avenue. (Nick Greenizan photo)

A driver died at the scene late Friday afternoon after his SUV rammed a semi tractor trailer in South Surrey.

Police confirmed at 7 p.m. that a man in his 50s “was extricated from the vehicle, but attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.”

Pacific Highway (176 Street) remained closed to traffic south of 32 Avenue to 24 Avenue.

“At approximately 3:35 p.m., Surrey Royal Canadian Mounted Police received multiple 911 calls reporting that a Black SUV heading northbound had rear-ended a semi tractor trail also heading northbound on Highway # 15. just south of 32nd Ave.,” the RCMP news release said.

REMINDER – CLOSED – #BCHwy15 in both directions between 40th Ave and 24th Ave due to a vehicle incident. Local detour available, expect heavy delays in the area. Next update at 6:30 PM #SurreyBC — Drive BC (@DriveBC) October 6, 2018

Investigators are seeking the public’s assistance, and asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision, the vehicles driving prior to the collision or have dash-camera video to call604-599-0502, quoting Surrey File # 2018-149086.

