Traffic ‘snarled’ after vehicle collision in Newton

There were reportedly no injuries after a multi-vehicle collision in Surrey on Sunday. (Shane MacKichan photo)

There were reportedly no injuries after a multi-vehicle collision in Newton Sunday morning.

The vehicle incident occurred at approximately 11:55 a.m., near the 72 Avenue and 134 Street intersection.

According to a witness, the collision resulted in a Jeep coming to a rest on the hood of a Honda Civic.

“No injuries reported, but traffic was snarled while crews dealt with the incident,” the witness wrote.



