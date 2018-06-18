(File photo)

Completion date for Alex Fraser Bridge improvements pushed to 2019

New traffic lights at Nordel Way and Highway 91 mark the end of phase one of the project

Nordel Way will be seeing a new set of traffic lights at Highway 91 begin operation this week, as work on improvements for the Alex Fraser Bridge is set to continue well into next year.

The lights will control traffic flow onto the Alex Fraser Bridge by alternating the merge of traffic from the north and south. An extension of the two-lane northbound on-ramp is also expected to help traffic flow.

The traffic lights are part of the $70-million project to improve capacity on the Alex Fraser Bridge. Beginning in the fall of 2017, the first phase of bridge improvements were under construction. This included the lights, ramp extension and putting in temporary barriers.

RELATED: Work begins on Alex Fraser Bridge counterflow lane

Phase two of construction is expected to begin later this summer, and include the resurfacing of the bridge and approaches, creating signs for the incoming counterflow lane, widening the Cliveden Avenue interchange and adding a third southbound lane on Highway 91.

One of the 32-year-old cables will also be replaced, so testing can be done on the old cable to see what future rehabilitation and maintenance it might need.

Finally, the removable barrier for the counterflow lane will be installed.

Originally, the completion date was set for fall 2018, but additional engineering for cycling upgrades and cable replacement extended the timeline. Construction is now expected to be finished by summer 2019.


grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Remains of two people found on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Helping the helpers cope

The MRT has helped almost 7,000 first responders and street workers in 57 communities in B.C.

From Nairobi to Surrey, mothers form friendship after one is forced to leave a baby behind

Surrey family featured in ‘My Heart in Kenya’ documentary film shown here Wednesday

Completion date for Alex Fraser Bridge improvements pushed to 2019

New traffic lights at Nordel Way and Highway 91 mark the end of phase one of the project

UPDATE: Minor injuries in rollover crash that closed Sea-to-Sky

Hwy. 99 not expected to re-open until 2:30 p.m.

Surrey basketballers fall short in Junior NBA Canadian title game

On the line was an all-expenses-paid trip to Florida in August

Canada won’t ‘play politics’ on U.S. migrant children policy

The U.S. government is under fire over its ”zero tolerance” policy

Cheers erupt as Federal Court judge approves historic gay purge settlement

Gay military veterans said they were interrogated, harassed and spied on because of their sexuality

Remains of two people found on Vancouver Island

Officials have not said whether or not the remains belong to two missing men, last seen in Ucluelet in mid-May

Border officials argue B.C. man’s Facebook posts threat to Canada’s security

A B.C. Supreme Court judge acquitted Othman Hamdan of terrorism charges last September

Reena Virk’s mother has died

Both of Virk’s parents became activists against bullying in wake of daughters’ death

TransLink proposes distance-based fares for SkyTrain, future light rail

Flat fares would remain for buses

B.C. announces $75M to help friends, family care for seniors at home

Funding will go towards respite care and adult day programs

Timely tide attracts another pod of orcas to Victoria

The pod left the harbour about 30 minutes later

Capitals coach resigns after Stanley Cup win

Barry Trotz announced his resignation on Monday

Most Read