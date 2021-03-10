Traffic infraction stops in Surrey lead to drugs, weapons busts

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit has been busy in Whalley, seizing cash, drugs and weapons during traffic stops

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit has been busy in Whalley, seizing cash, drugs and weapons during traffic stops.

Sergeant Brenda Winpenny said uniformed gang enforcement team police (UGET) pulled a black Ford pickup truck over for motor vehicle infractions at Bentley Road and King George Boulevard on the evening of Feb. 27 and seized five grams of “suspected” cocaine, $10,000 in cash, two tasers, two collapsible batons and multiple knives.

“Both the female and male occupants of the vehicle were arrested for drug-related offences and are believed to be involved in the local drug trade,” Winpenny said. “Criminal charges are being considered.”

Then, on the evening of March 5, police tried to pull over a black Chevrolet Equinox at 132nd Street and 100th Street, again for motor vehicle infractions, but it took off. Winpenny said the RCMP Air 1 helicopter tracked the SUV into South Surrey, where police stopped it with a spike belt.

She said its male and female occupants were arrested, with the help of police dogs, after trying to make a run for it. Gang enforcement police then searched the SUV, Winpenny said, and found a loaded shotgun. “The Surrey RCMP took conduct of this investigation,” she said, “as the male occupant was also in breach of multiple probation orders,” she said.



