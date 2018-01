Traffic backed up on Highway 10

Emergency crews on scene of four-vehicle collision in Surrey

Traffic reduced to one lane on Highway 10, near the Tong Louie Family YMCA (14988 57 Ave.), after a four-vehicle collision Thursday morning.

Four vehicle crash on Highway 10 in front of YMCA. Causing delays. #SurreyBC pic.twitter.com/OhJshZq5jf — Surrey Now-Leader (@SurreyNowLeader) January 18, 2018