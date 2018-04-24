TRAFFIC ALERT: Mounties shut down Port Mann Bridge

A police incident has the bridge closed in both directions, but RCMP expect it to re-open soon.

Port Mann Bridge has been closed down for a short time tonight, due to a police incident, but is expected to re-open soon.

Traffic in both directions was halted due to a police incident, announced Surrey RCMP’s Staff Sgt. Dwayne Farlin.

The intial announcement came in at 10:222 p.m., but was just revoked moments ago.

“Surrey RCMP is currently on scene at a police incident in the area of the Port Mann Bridge on Highway 1,” Farlin said.

Mounties responded to a complaint of a person requiring assistance.

As a result, police shut down the highway in at both ends of the Port Mann Bridge, he explained.

“The situation on Highway 1 near the Port Mann Bridge has been resolved, with one person being taken into custody,” Farlin announced.

“There were no injuries sustained by the person requiring assistance or the police who responded to the complaint.”

The Highway remains closed while the investigation concludes, said the Surrey RCMP watch commander.

But, it is anticipated that the highway will be re-opened soon, although Mounties will not be posting any further updates.