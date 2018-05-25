TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 1 backed up following crash

Eastbound lanes moving at a snail’s pace

Headed east right not?

It’s probably a good idea to avoid Highway 1. A crash near the Sumas Way exit has backed traffic up all the way to Mt. Lehman. As of 4:25 p.m., traffic was still moving a snail’s pace.

