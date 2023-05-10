Langley RCMP officers on scene at an emergency event last year. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley RCMP officers on scene at an emergency event last year. (Langley Advance Times files)

Township votes to split from shared RCMP detachment with City

Township to stick with RCMP, but de-integrate into two detachments

Langley Township council has voted to de-integrate from the shared RCMP detachment that has covered both Langleys since the mid-1950s.

The in-camera vote held in April, being announced officially Wednesday morning, will create two standalone RCMP detachments. One for the City, one for the Township.

The Township is not considering a municipal force, and plans to stick with the RCMP for its policing services.

“We are investing in public safety and the City of Langley is not,” Township Mayor Eric Woodward said in a statement. “It is not fair to Township of Langley residents and taxpayers to have to subsidize policing in another municipality. We need to make a change.”

The mayor said the process will take place in two stages.

This week, the Township will announce it is withdrawing from its cost-sharing agreement with Langley City, under which the two communities share the RCMP detachment building in Murrayville. The contract includes a provision to end that agreement on 24 months notice, which the Township will deliver.

The other side is getting approval from the provincial government for the de-integration into two separate detachments.

Woodward said the process should actually be somewhat easier than similar splits in RCMP detachments, such as the one underway in Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge.

The Township, with a population approaching about 150,000 people, shares its forced with the City, which has about 29,000 people.

Although the RCMP detachment is shared, each municipality independently decides how many new RCMP positions it will fund in each year’s budget.

That has been a sticking point for the Township for some time, which has added more officers multiple times over the past few years.

Meanwhile, the City has added fewer officers. Last year, after meeting with Supt. Adrian Marsden, the officer in charge of the shared Langley detachment, the City made a non-binding agreement to fund six more RCMP officers.

This year’s budget, however, kept the number of RCMP officers the same as it has been for the past several years, at 54.5 officers funded. The Township funds more than 158 officers.

READ MORE: Approval, in principle, for adding six RCMP officers in Langley City

“The Langley RCMP are tasked with policing a large geographical area with varying and competing priorities,” said Councillor Barb Martens, a former VPD officer. “Deintegration of police services will result in faster police response, policing tailored to the Township of Langley and a prioritizing of our needs. Enhancing public safety is a key priority of this council.”

Officers respond to calls throughout all of Langley, and because of the City’s urban nature, it has tended to draw more calls for service per capita than the Township.

Asked whether the City could do anything to change the Township council’s mind, Woodward said anything was possible.

“Any decision can be revisited,” he said.

But it feels like it’s “a bit late to the game,” he said, for the City to build up its share of the RCMP detachment.

The Township council made its decision based on years of decision making that have led to this point, he said.

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsLangley CityLangley RCMPLangley Townshipmunicipal politics

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Head of ‘non-political’ B.C. group meets China’s Xi Jinping at gathering of ‘fresh troops’
Next story
Fire danger continues to be ‘extreme’ in most parts of province: Alberta government

Just Posted

Surrey police are investigating reports of a sexual assault involving a 15-year-girl that happened at or in the area of the Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sikh temple located in the 15200-block of 68 Avenue in Newton. A 58-year-old temple employee has been. arrested, Surrey RCMP say.
Police investigate alleged sex assault of 15-year-old girl at Sikh temple in Surrey

Cowboy Caleb Bennett completes a 93.5-point ride in the bareback riding event at the Cloverdale Rodeo in 2019. The 2023 rodeo is set to begin May 19 with three roughstock rodeo events and one timed event. (Photo: Grace Kennedy)
The Four ‘Bs’ of rodeo events in Cloverdale

Screenshot of “Mike,” an example of a Surrey school student at risk of gang recruitment, from a webinar video posted on the Surrey Anti-Gang Family Empowerment (SAFE) program website. (surrey.ca)
Gang-prevention the aim of new Surrey Youth Resiliency Program (SYRP), with $3.95M in fed funds

2023 YWCA Women of Distinction Award winners (from left to right) include Azra Hussain, Adebukola (“Bukkie”) Adewuyi and Lauren Simpson, among 14 women in different categories. (Submitted photos)
Surrey trio among 14 celebrated at sold-out YWCA Women of Distinction Awards gala