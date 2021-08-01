Nobody injured after townhouse fire in Surrey

No injuries were reported after a townhouse fire in Surrey Sunday afternoon. (Dean McGee photo)

No injuries were reported after several townhouses were involved in a structure fire Sunday afternoon.

Assistant fire Chief Rob Aldcorn said firefighters were called to 16177 83 Avenue shortly after 12 p.m. on Sunday.

“Upon arrival, we had three (townhouse) units involved and at this point, six or seven units had been affected by fire. We’re at the stage now where we’re looking for hot spots and going for complete extinguishment,” Aldcorn said from the scene.

Aldcorn said there were no injuries reported.