Tour de White Rock cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Cyclists navigate the corner of Victoria Avenue and Vidal Street during the Tour de White Rock’s road race last year. This year’s event has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Aaron Hinks photo)

The Tour de White Rock cycling event – and BC Superweek in its entirety – has been cancelled this year, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision – which is expected to be officially announced later this afternoon – was made after a conference call with race directors and BC Superweek officials last Friday, Peace Arch News has learned.

The Tour de White Rock – which has been staged annually since 1980 – was originally scheduled for July 18-19. It would have been the final event of the week-long Superweek schedule, which also includes the Tour de Delta, New West Grand Prix, Gastown Grand Prix, Giro di Burnaby and the PoCo Grand Prix.

The Delta event was the first to be officially cancelled, with organizers announcing last week that it would not be staged.

