Rainfall warning ended for Surrey, White Rock

Last week’s rainstorm caused major flooding around some parts of the City of Surrey. (Shane MacKichan file photo)

Environment Canada has rescinded a rainfall warning for White Rock and Surrey, but more rain is expected in the coming days.

The weather agency issued the warning at 10:40 a.m. Sunday, saying a total of 70 mm of rain is expected to fall in Metro Vancouver cities and more than 120 mm of rain is expected near the mountains.

“An intense Pacific frontal system will continue to give rain heavy at times. The heavy rain will start to ease through this afternoon. Rain, heavy at times, will persist through until late evening over east Fraser Valley locations,” the weather alert said.

“Strong warming associated with this system has forced the freezing levels up well above the mountain tops. Snowmelt will contribute to runoff, increasing the risk of flooding and possibly impacting vulnerable landscapes and infrastructure.”

Environment Canada ended the warning at about 3 p.m. Showers are expected the next three days, with a mix of sun and cloud on Thursday.

To report severe weather, email BCstorm@ec.gc.ca

BC Flood