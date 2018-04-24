Police secure an area around a covered body in Toronto after a van mounted a sidewalk crashing into a number of pedestrians on Monday, April 23, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Toronto van attack suspect faces 10 counts of first-degree murder

The suspect in the Toronto van attack that killed 10 people and injured 15 others on Monday is a 25-year-old man named Alek Minassian

A man accused of driving a van into pedestrians along a stretch of a busy Toronto streethas been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder.

Alek Minassian, of Richmond Hill, Ont., is also facing 13 counts of attempted murder.

The 25-year-old appeared in a packed Toronto courtroom this morning clad in a white jumpsuit and only spoke his name during the brief hearing.

Police arrested Minassian less than half an hour after the incident, which took place at 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

Authorities say 10 people died and another 15 were injured as a result of the attack.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that while the investigation into the attack is still underway, there is no evidence to suggest it was related to terrorism.

