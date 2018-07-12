Toronto Police boost number of cops in downtown core due to ‘potential risk’

CN Tower, businesses to remain open, as police investigate ‘unconfirmed, uncorroborated’ information

Toronto police say they have heightened the number of officers in the city after receiving “unconfirmed, uncorroborated piece of information” about a “potential risk” in the city’s downtown core and Greater Toronto Area.

In a number of tweets, police said officers are investigating in response to information they received, but gave no other details.

In a news conference Thursday morning, acting Supt. Mike Barsky said he would not speak on details on the investigation, but said the increased police presence is “simply to ensure the public can enjoy and come down to this area unimpeded and without any worry.”

“Anytime we have a risk to public safety we have to be mindful of how we address that. In this instance we simply deployed more men and women on the streets,” he said.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale also tweeted, stating that federal agencies are ready to help if necessary.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
20 years later: Police look to crack case after man’s body found
Next story
5 B.C. container yard employees exposed to ‘unknown substance’, hospitalized

Just Posted

Flower thefts at Surrey roadside memorial astound mourning family

Thieves constantly pilfering flowers placed for young woman killed by drunk driver

Surrey’s Fusion Festival expands to include 14 new cultural pavilions

Brazil, England, Japan and Greece among first-time participants in 2018, on weekend of July 21-22

Lacrosse team honours Surrey athlete by raising money for charity in her name

Langley Thunder auctioned special purple jerseys for Tessa Beauchamp Foundation

70 bags of trash illegally dumped in White Rock

City staff are investigating

23 candidates so far for Delta mayor, council and school board

Voters head to the polls on Saturday, Oct. 20

VIDEO: Free summer concerts launched at Surrey Civic Plaza

Eight-show series features performances Tuesday evenings, plus lunchtime dates Mondays

B.C. RCMP say shooting could be linked to 2016 Vancouver double homicide

Bullets hit a house in the 5200-block of Smith Avenue Wednesday

5 B.C. container yard employees exposed to ‘unknown substance’, hospitalized

A hazardous materials team was sent to Prince Rupert, B.C. to investigate the incident

Toronto Police boost number of cops in downtown core due to ‘potential risk’

CN Tower, businesses to remain open, as police investigate ‘unconfirmed, uncorroborated’ information

VIDEO: Dallas Smith receives four CCMA nominations

Langley country singer is up for Fans’ Choice award, Male Artist of the Year and more

Anti-smoking protest giving woman the creeps

Dead snake, motor oil, rotting seafood among items left on rock where woman takes cigarette break

20 years later: Police look to crack case after man’s body found

Mystery man’s body was found in a heavily wooded area in Port Coquitlam

5 to start your day

Thai rescuer’s brother speaks out, card skimmers found in SkyTrain ticket machines and more

Trump’s claim that NATO will boost defence spending disputed

French President Emmanuel Macron quickly disputed Trump’s claim that NATO allies have agreed to boost defence spending.

Most Read