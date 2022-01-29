Torched vehicle found in North Delta shortly after Surrey shooting

Delta Fire and Delta Police Department responded to a torched vehicle on 64 Avenue on 109 Street in North Delta. This happened shortly after a double shooting in Surrey about six kilometres away. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

A torched SUV was found in North Delta, about six kilometres away from a double shooting in Surrey earlier in the night.

Delta Fire and Delta Police Department responded to a reported of a torched vehicle on 64 Avenue at 109 Street in North Delta overnight.

This comes shortly after Surrey RCMP responded to a report of shots fired in the 12200-block of 80B Avenue around 6:45 p.m. on Friday (Jan. 28).

RELATED: 2 people ‘seriously’ injured in Surrey shooting, Jan. 28, 2022

Surrey RCMP Staff Sgt. Dave Wise said two men were found with “serious injuries consistent with gunshot wounds,” and they were taken to hospital to be treated.

Wise added it’s “believed” the suspect, or suspects, fled the area in a vehicle, but “at this point police do not have a description of the vehicle or suspect(s) to release to the public.”



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

North Delta