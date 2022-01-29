Delta Fire and Delta Police Department responded to a torched vehicle on 64 Avenue on 109 Street in North Delta. This happened shortly after a double shooting in Surrey about six kilometres away. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Delta Fire and Delta Police Department responded to a torched vehicle on 64 Avenue on 109 Street in North Delta. This happened shortly after a double shooting in Surrey about six kilometres away. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Torched vehicle found in North Delta shortly after Surrey shooting

SUV found at 64 Avenue and 109 Street

A torched SUV was found in North Delta, about six kilometres away from a double shooting in Surrey earlier in the night.

Delta Fire and Delta Police Department responded to a reported of a torched vehicle on 64 Avenue at 109 Street in North Delta overnight.

This comes shortly after Surrey RCMP responded to a report of shots fired in the 12200-block of 80B Avenue around 6:45 p.m. on Friday (Jan. 28).

RELATED: 2 people ‘seriously’ injured in Surrey shooting, Jan. 28, 2022

Surrey RCMP Staff Sgt. Dave Wise said two men were found with “serious injuries consistent with gunshot wounds,” and they were taken to hospital to be treated.

Wise added it’s “believed” the suspect, or suspects, fled the area in a vehicle, but “at this point police do not have a description of the vehicle or suspect(s) to release to the public.”


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

North Delta

Previous story
Free weekday parking along White Rock’s waterfront set to end
Next story
Legal experts worry about changing court landscape after COVID-19

Just Posted

Giants Ethan Semeniuk in action Friday night, Jan 28, at the Langley Events Centre. Vancouver Giants (16-19-2-0) dropped a 6-0 decision to the visiting Kelowna Rockets (21-10-1-3). (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants drop 6-0 decision to Kelowna Rockets

Fraser Health employee Amarjeet Jammu speaks with a motorist after giving them a COVID-19 rapid test kit at a drive-thru pick up site in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, January 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Weekly COVID case counts continue to drop in Surrey

Metro Vancouver’s board of directors voted Friday (Jan. 28) to send a proposal to develop South Campbell Heights lands for employment back to Metro staff for discussion of concerns that have been raised. (File photo/City of Surrey graphic)
Metro Vancouver hits pause button on South Campbell Heights development proposal

A Lower Mainland truck convoy support rally is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.
Chilliwack trucker organizes Saturday’s trucker convoy support rally which starts in Langley