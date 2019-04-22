Torched SUV linked to Vancouver’s fourth homicide

Manoj Kumar, 30, was found dead from gunshot wounds in the Kitsilano neighbourhood

Police has linked a white Dodge Durango to the city’s fourth homicide in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood on April 16, 2019. (Vancouver Police)

A torched vehicle found on Vancouver’s West Side has been linked to the fatal shooting last week in the Kitsilano neighbourhood.

Manoj Kumar, 30, was found dead in his car near West 4th Avenue and Burrard Street around 8:30 p.m. on April 16.

On Monday, police said they have seized a white Dodge Durango that had been set on fire and found near West 22nd Avenue and Yew Street around midnight on the day of the shooting.

Officers have released a photo of the SUV, which has an older style roof rack, and are asking anyone with dash-cam footage who was driving in that area that night to come forward.

READ MORE: Man dead after shooting in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood

“Even the smallest piece of information can be crucial to the investigation,” said Sgt. Jason Robillard.

Police believe the shooting was targeted, but have said Kumar was not known to them and did not have any “obvious connections” to a life of crime.

Anyone with dash-cam footage or other information is asked to call the Vancouver Police Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Multiple sailing waits as BC Ferries deals with Easter Monday traffic

Just Posted

Subdivision, townhome proposals for Cloverdale neighbourhood move forward

Cloverdale Community Assocation opposes subdivision, agrees with BIA’s support of townhomes

‘I feel ready for it’: On a BMX, Surrey man is ‘Cycling for Sobriety’ across Canada

Mat Fee will depart Halifax on May 1 to raise money and awareness for John Volken Academy

‘We’re devastated’: Reminders of lost son stolen from Cloverdale family on Easter Sunday

For the second time in a year, several garden ornaments stolen from family’s front garden

Surrey prayer vigil planned to honour hundreds killed in Sri Lanka bombings

The event is set for 6:30 p.m. Monday night at Holland Park

Senior swimmer leads White Rock Wave with world record at provincial championships

Betty Brussel, 95, sets new world mark in 200-m breaststroke at Victoria meet

Sri Lanka invokes war-time military powers after nearly 300 killed in Easter bombings

Sri Lanka’s minister of tourism says 39 foreign tourists were killed in the Easter Sunday attacks

Torched SUV linked to Vancouver’s fourth homicide

Manoj Kumar, 30, was found dead from gunshot wounds in the Kitsilano neighbourhood

Multiple sailing waits as BC Ferries deals with Easter Monday traffic

89 extra sailings had been added to the long weekend schedule

Ex-mayor of northern village claims its drivers are overpaying ICBC $1,800 a year

Darcy Repen says data shows Telkwa households are being ripped off for car insurance

Deadly synthetic drug found in Kamloops that puts users in ‘zombielike’ state

Interior Health warning says substance causes ‘speedy, trippy-like symptoms’ and hallucinations

Chilliwack library hosting Star Wars-themed escape room

Participants asked to summon the force for week-long attraction

Trudeau to be portrayed on ‘Simpsons’ episode

Toronto journalist who’s posted videos of himself doing impressions of the PM voiced him for the show

Elizabeth May’s wedding dress a ‘walk through a garden’ on Earth Day

Green Party leader set to get married in Victoria

5 to start your day

Gas prices soar to new heights, no major incidents at Vancouver’s 4/20, and more

Most Read