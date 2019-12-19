Too many in Surrey, White Rock still driving impaired: police

CounterAttack efforts have nabbed dozens so far this season

Police in Surrey and White Rock will continue CounterAttack road checks through Christmas and the New Year. (White Rock RCMP Twitter photo)

Fewer than a dozen drivers have been caught driving under the influence in White Rock since the season’s CounterAttack effort got underway this month, while more than 40 have been logged in Surrey.

Surrey RCMP Const. Richard Wright said, as of Thursday, officers conducting checks in Surrey have so far launched five Criminal Code impaired investigations, and issued 28 Immediate Roadside Prohibitions as well as nine 24-hour prohibitions.

In White Rock, Const. Chantal Sears said two 90-day driving prohibitions have been issued so far, along with three three-day driving prohibitions and two 24-hour prohibitions.

One of the two 24-hour prohibitions was due to cannabis use, Sears said.

Sears said regardless of whether the number of impaired drivers is higher or lower than last year, “it’s still disappointing that people are still not choosing a safe ride home.”

One alternative is to call Operation Red Nose, a by-donation safe-ride service in which teams of three volunteers pick up callers who have had one or a few too many and drives them in their own vehicles to their destination of choice.

This year, the service is operating in White Rock, Surrey and Langley.

Rides are available between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday through Dec. 21, as well as on Dec. 31. Call 604-539-9082.

Surrey RCMP Cpl. Elenore Sturko said officers will be keeping an even closer eye out for impaired drivers in the coming days.

With this weekend being the last before Christmas, police are “definitely expecting (it) to be a busy one,” she said.

“We will be out in force looking to take impaired drivers off the road,” she said.



