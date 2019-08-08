The party band Dr. Strangelove. (File photo)

TONIGHT: Concerts for the Pier series continues in White Rock

Entertainment to include Dr. Strangelove

White Rock’s Concerts for the Pier returns to the Five Corners neighbourhood this evening.

Dr. Strangelove is to be the headlining entertainment at the second-last concert of the summer.

Opening act will be Duelling Pianos, the event starts at 7 p.m.

The final concert of the series, featuring The Crash Test Dummies, is to take place at Totem Park on Aug. 15.

RELATED: Crash Test Dummies to headline White Rock concert series

RELATED: Fundraiser launched for White Rock’s Pier

If you’re planning on attending tonight’s concert and wish to share photos with the community, please email editorial@peacearchnews.com

