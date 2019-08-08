TONIGHT: Concerts for the Pier series continues in White Rock

White Rock’s Concerts for the Pier returns to the Five Corners neighbourhood this evening.

Dr. Strangelove is to be the headlining entertainment at the second-last concert of the summer.

Opening act will be Duelling Pianos, the event starts at 7 p.m.

The final concert of the series, featuring The Crash Test Dummies, is to take place at Totem Park on Aug. 15.

