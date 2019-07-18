Donna Bissessar on Thursday afternoon next to a bathtub, toilet and other junk somebody dropped off illegally behind the Penny Savers thrift store she manages. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Toilet, bathtub among junk dumped behind Scott Road thrift store, costing operators money

‘I wish people would appreciate what we do, and not dump their stuff,’ frustrated manager says

Anyone missing a bathtub?

Oh, and a crappy toilet, a soggy couch and maybe a broken wooden door?

You can find it all in the lane behind the thrift store Donna Bissessar manages on Scott Road.

On three occasions this week, junk has been dumped illegally in the parking lot behind the Penny Savers store, on 82nd Avenue in Delta, much to Bissessar’s frustration.

“It was Monday night, Tuesday and now Wednesday,” she said Thursday.

“It rained so much Tuesday night, and everything was so wet – I had to clean it all up, it was bad. It costs us money to get rid of it.”

Signs in the store’s window warn against illegal dumping in the back lot, and stress that no donations are accepted after store hours, but the dumping continues.

“We have video of the (dumpers),” Bissessar said, “but the pictures are apparently not clear enough for the police to investigate – it’s too hazy. I’m in the process of negotiating to get a better camera from the security company. Hopefully that helps.”

Proceeds from stuff sold at the store go to Surrey Memorial Hospital, as part of the auxiliary’s work there.

“I wish people would appreciate what we do, and not dump their stuff,” Bissessar said. “Everybody uses the hospital. Additional volunteers are needed at the store for weekday shifts, she noted.

Among this week’s dumped junk are large plastic bags of dirt.

“The other day, the stuff was from one end of the building to the other, and it took us four hours to clean that up,” Bissessar said. “If it’s things we could sell, that would be OK I guess, but it’s just junk that we can’t sell.”

Bissessar said she called the City of Delta for help, but was told there’s nothing bylaw officers can do because the junk is on private property.

“It’s a problem for us because we have this back lane, and I think Talize has a similar problem there,” she explained. “It’s wherever they can find space to reverse in and dump, that’s what they do. The landlord told us it’s not his responsibility, but we’re not allowed to put in a gate because apparently that’s against fire regulations.”

So, what will Bissessar do with all the junk?

“I’m going to make some calls,” she said, “and I got one quote of $250 just for the couches to be taken away, and this is all new stuff, so I don’t know the whole cost yet. “It might be around $600 for everything. And that’s money not going to the hospital now.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

 

Some of the junk recently dumped behind the Penny Savers thrift store on Scott Road. (submitted photo: Donna Bissessar)

Previous story
After B.C. dad’s death, Technical Safety BC wants changes to trampoline park rules
Next story
Trudeau announces $79M investment for 118 more public transit buses across B.C.

Just Posted

Mother’s death causes singer to cancel Surrey Fusion Festival performance

Revised schedule released with Mankirt Aulakh replacing Sharry Mann

New day camp for Surrey children living with cancer, blood disorders

West Coast Kids Cancer Foundation running another session at Surrey school

Cars keyed on BC Ferries after alarms bother dog on board

Delta police arrested one passenger on suspicion of mischief

TONIGHT: Eagle Eyes to headline Concerts for the Pier in White Rock

East Beach event to feature The Fab Fourever

Toilet, bathtub among junk dumped behind Scott Road thrift store, costing operators money

‘I wish people would appreciate what we do, and not dump their stuff,’ frustrated manager says

Feds lowered poverty line, reducing the number of seniors in need: documents

Liberals introduced a poverty line that was below the prior low-income cutoff

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs have been sold

Victoria company has purchased BCHL team, but will keep it in Port Alberni

“Does Kirby care?” B.C. First Nation’s group using geo-targeted ads in Houston, Texas for justice

The Heiltsuk Tribal Council has called out Kirby Corporation for the Nathan E. Stewart oil spill

Trudeau announces $79M investment for 118 more public transit buses across B.C.

Contributions from municipal to federal level to fund more buses in a bid to cut commutes

B.C. woman wins record $2.1 million on casino slot machine

‘That night was so surreal … I wasn’t able to sleep or eat for the first two days,’ she said

After B.C. dad’s death, Technical Safety BC wants changes to trampoline park rules

Jay Greenwood, 46, did ‘a series of acrobatic manoeuvres prior to a fall that caused serious injury and cardiac arrest’

$900M settlement reached in class action on sexual misconduct in Canadian military

After facing criticism, the government moved to begin settlement proceedings in early 2018

Tax take stays ahead of increased B.C. government spending

Tax revenue $2.1 billion higher than budget in 2018-19

Two toddler siblings found drowned on First Nation in Alberta

The siblings were found drowned on their family’s property, according to RCMP

Most Read