To excel in the automated world Canada shouldn’t forget the liberal arts: study

Study collected input from more than 5,000 employers, youths, workers and educators

A new report on the skills needed for jobs of the future says in the technologically disrupted world Canada will need more liberal-arts graduates.

The study by the Royal Bank of Canada says that as more workplaces become automated there will be a growing need for people who have honed human skills in areas such as critical thinking, communications, active listening and curiosity.

It says these skills are often cultivated by liberal-arts programs, which could include disciplines like philosophy, geography and English literature.

The document also makes a number of policy recommendations, including the creation of a so-called “GPA for skills” that would define how abilities in these areas can be measured and presented on student transcripts.

READ MORE: Canada aiming for the moon, and beyond, with new space technology efforts

The study collected input from more than 5,000 employers, youths, workers and educators from across Canada.

The report says enrolment in liberal-arts programs fell 17.5 per cent from 2011 to 2017, while the number of those studying mathematics as well as computer and information science climbed 45 per cent over the same period.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BC SPCA: Don’t drive with pets in the back of your truck
Next story
Relatives to launch private search for plane missing in B.C. since 2017

Just Posted

UPDATE: One man dead after fiery crash at Peace Arch border crossing

Police say two vehicles involved, and southbound Highway 99 has re-opened to traffic

High-tech Hubcast studio in rural Surrey brings intimate concerts to converted barn

Filmed performances feature Daniel James’ Brass Camel and others on TV/internet series

Surrey Fire Service opens new training facility

Department outgrew previous facility number of years ago: fire chief

Fundraising campaign launched to rebuild White Rock’s iconic pier

‘Friends of the Pier’ will seek to raise $2 million for construction project

Watchdog says police shot man and woman during Surrey standoff

Independent Investigation Office says man was shot ‘multiple’ times and the woman was shot twice

Cost of celery spikes amid juice benefit claims, poor weather conditions

In April 2018, customers could expect to pay $3.00 for a kilogram of celery

Online fundraiser set up for family of late Canucks writer Jason Botchford

Botchford died last weekend from sudden heart failure. He was 48.

Man, 52, in critical condition after possible Downtown Eastside attack

A man was found badly hurt in a washroom at the Carnegie Centre

VIDEO: Explosions, massive fire at Chilliwack industrial building

Welding equipment inside business adjacent to residential area near downtown Chilliwack

B.C. RCMP officer won’t face charges in arrest of youth who suffered arm injuries

Youth injured in arrest over slashed tires

Harrison wolverine sighting ‘exciting’ for biologist

Wolverines have huge territories and seeing them near human settlement is not very common

Get ready for the grind on Grouse Mountain

The Grouse Grind Trail opens on May 3 at 6:15 a.m.

Relatives to launch private search for plane missing in B.C. since 2017

Kamloops pilot Alex Simons and his girlfriend Sydney Robillard, of Lethbridge, Alta.

North Delta happenings: week of May 2

Events and community listings for North Delta

Most Read