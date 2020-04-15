FILE. (AP Photo/Lisa Poole)

Tissue rationing leads to arrest after B.C. woman allegedly coughs on grocery clerk

Police reviewed video, spoke with witnesses before making arrest

A 25-year-old Coquitlam woman has been arrested after allegedly coughing at a grocery store clerk who did not let her buy extra tissues.

In a Wednesday news release, RCMP said they were called to the 1400 block of Parkway Boulevard at about 1:45 p.m. Monday by a grocery store worker. The worker said a customer had coughed at them after they did not allow the woman to purchase more than the store’s maximum amount of tissue paper.

“This is a great example of why we need to keep perspective, take a breath, and treat essential workers like grocery store clerks with the respect they deserve,” said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin. “Whether you deliberately cough on police, hospital workers, or grocery clerks, abuse or assaults against essential workers will not be tolerated.”

Police reviewed video and spoke to witnesses before arresting the woman at her home. She was released but must appear in court on July 13.

READ MORE: B.C. man charged after allegedly coughing on Mounties during arrest

Most Read