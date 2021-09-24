Tips help expose alleged drug trafficking operation in North Delta

Police executed a search warrant at a home on 83A Avenue on Sept. 23; one person was arrested

Police are investigating a suspected drug trafficking operation in North Delta.

In a press release Friday morning (Sept. 24), police announced they had executed a search warrant at a home on 83A Avenue on Sept. 23, following a number of complaints from the public.

“The nature of the complaints led police to believe that drug trafficking may be taking place at this residence,” DPD public affairs manager Cris Leykauf said in a press release. “Police began an investigation which yielded enough evidence to secure a search warrant, which was executed with the assistance of the DPD’s dog unit, violence suppression team and crime reduction unit.”

During the search, police seized a quantity of drugs believed to be crystal methamphetamine and cannabis edibles.

One person was arrested at the scene without incident, while four others were temporarily detained then released. Police anticipate recommending drug trafficking related charges against the individual who was arrested.

“We continue to encourage people to report suspicious activity to the police, and want to reassure the public that police do follow up on this information,” Leykauf said.

The investigation is continuing today as police continue to process the materials seized during the warrant execution.

