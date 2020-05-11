Tips from public lead to South Surrey drug bust

Drugs, cash and evidence of an online sales operation were seized by Surrey RCMP from a South Surrey home last month. (Surrey RCMP photo)

Police are crediting tips from the public for quashing a suspected drug-trafficking operation in South Surrey.

On Monday morning, Surrey RCMP announced that a drug bust was made April 23, after the RCMP Drug Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in the 16400-block of 24A Avenue in South Surrey.

At the residence, police “located evidence of alleged drug trafficking, including indications of illegal online cannabis sales.” Police seized a number of drugs, including cocaine and MDMA, as well as drug-cutting agents and drug packaging and processing materials, a news release notes.

Multiple cellphones were also seized, along with packaged cannabis products and $1,700 cash.

A man and a woman were arrested and later released “pending further investigation.” No charges have been laid at this time, police said.

“This is a great example of Surrey residents helping to address the illicit drug trade in the community,” said acting Proactive Enforcement Officer, Staff Sgt. Ryan Element.

“Despite the legalization of cannabis, we will continue to enforce drug laws and target illegal drug activity in Surrey.”

Police also noted in Monday’s announcement that the arrests serve as a good reminder that is is not only illegal to sell cannabis as an unauthorized dealer, it is also illegal to purchase it from an unauthorized party, both in-person and online.

Last week, Surrey RCMP announced that they had had seized a “stash” of illicit drugs weapons and cash from a home in Newton on April 28 – stemming from an investigation that began in late March.

If you suspect drug activity in your neighbourhood, call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or to stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit www.solvecrime.ca



editorial@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DrugsRCMP