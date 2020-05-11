Tips from public lead to South Surrey drug bust

Drugs, cash, evidence of online sales operation uncovered by RCMP

Drugs, cash and evidence of an online sales operation were seized by Surrey RCMP from a South Surrey home last month. (Surrey RCMP photo)

Police are crediting tips from the public for quashing a suspected drug-trafficking operation in South Surrey.

On Monday morning, Surrey RCMP announced that a drug bust was made April 23, after the RCMP Drug Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in the 16400-block of 24A Avenue in South Surrey.

At the residence, police “located evidence of alleged drug trafficking, including indications of illegal online cannabis sales.” Police seized a number of drugs, including cocaine and MDMA, as well as drug-cutting agents and drug packaging and processing materials, a news release notes.

Multiple cellphones were also seized, along with packaged cannabis products and $1,700 cash.

A man and a woman were arrested and later released “pending further investigation.” No charges have been laid at this time, police said.

“This is a great example of Surrey residents helping to address the illicit drug trade in the community,” said acting Proactive Enforcement Officer, Staff Sgt. Ryan Element.

“Despite the legalization of cannabis, we will continue to enforce drug laws and target illegal drug activity in Surrey.”

Police also noted in Monday’s announcement that the arrests serve as a good reminder that is is not only illegal to sell cannabis as an unauthorized dealer, it is also illegal to purchase it from an unauthorized party, both in-person and online.

Last week, Surrey RCMP announced that they had had seized a “stash” of illicit drugs weapons and cash from a home in Newton on April 28 – stemming from an investigation that began in late March.

If you suspect drug activity in your neighbourhood, call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or to stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit www.solvecrime.ca


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DrugsRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nova Scotia mass killer’s semi-automatic guns believed to have come from U.S.
Next story
Vancouver airport to lay off 25% of staff as it forecasts years-long decrease in flights

Just Posted

Cloverdale’s Gone Country concert already sold out for 2021

‘Everyone was so pleasant knowing how much this event means to us,’ event planners say

Tips from public lead to South Surrey drug bust

Drugs, cash, evidence of online sales operation uncovered by RCMP

New service aims to deliver groceries to South Surrey and White Rock seniors

Good Neighbour BC launches after success of similar program in Ontario

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

May 11: New mural in White Rock to honour frontline workers; federal program aids large businesses

Arm surgery for Nickelback’s Surrey-raised drummer Daniel Adair

‘Seems I had a pinched nerve in my forearm which caused some of my muscles not to activate’

Feds pledge aid, financing for large and medium sized businesses affected by COVID-19

Programs will place limits on dividends, share buy-backs and executive pay.

Vancouver airport to lay off 25% of staff as it forecasts years-long decrease in flights

Airport authority predicts traffic could dip by as much as 18 million

B.C. Ferries asking people to again avoid non-essential long weekend travel

Vessels operating at 50 per cent capacity during pandemic

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

The importance of accurate, ethical reporting is critical – perhaps as never before

Are COVID-19 mutations cause for alarm? Experts say no, viruses change often

A vaccine could be updated similarly to how flu shots are changed for new strains

Nova Scotia mass killer’s semi-automatic guns believed to have come from U.S.

The Mounties are still declining to reveal the brand or the calibre of the weapons

COVID-19: ‘Community immunity’ testing getting closer in B.C.

‘Frustrating,’ still no antibody test authorized for use in Canada

One dead, two injured following a large fire at North Saanich Marina

One boat has sunk, nearby resident says they heard an explosion ‘sounding like a cannon’

Many B.C. communities hit record high temperatures just before COVID rules relax

Hotter weather has led to concerns about physical distancing

Most Read