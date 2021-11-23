Tipped off to suspicious activity, White Rock RCMP stop series of break-and-enters

A business on the 1400-block of Stayte Road had to fix its front door Tuesday after an attempted break-and-enter. (Aaron Hinks photo)

White Rock RCMP are cautioning residents to be alert and report suspicious activity after police prevented a series of criminal events early Tuesday morning.

Const. Chantal Sears confirmed reports made to Peace Arch News that officers were called to a break-and-enter in progress at an apartment building on the 1400-block of Merklin Street shortly after midnight on Nov. 23.

Sears said the caller informed dispatch that two men, who appeared to be breaking into the building, had fled on foot, southbound on Merklin Street. Sears said police arrived and found a black sedan fleeing the area at a high rate of speed with no lights on.

After canvassing the area, Sears said, officers found additional evidence that suggested there had been a second attempt to break into a different apartment building in the same area.

About 30 minutes later, Sears said, police were called to a business on the 1400-block of Stayte Road. The business’ alarm was ringing after a hammer was thrown through the window.

CCTV footage of the area showed two men associated with a black sedan flee the area after the alarm sounded.

Anyone with additional information of either incident, including CCTV or dash-cam footage, is encourage to contact White Rock RCMP at (778) 545-4800.

Suspicious activity

A few hours later, at about 8 a.m., White Rock RCMP were called to the 800-block of Keil Street, Sears said.

A “sharp-eyed” resident called 911 reporting two suspicious people in the area. Sears said police located the individuals, “who appeared to be casing the area.”

Both were detained and a woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant. Sears said police do not suspect the two individuals are related to the earlier attempted break-and-enters.

Property crime, such as theft from vehicles and break-and-enters, generally increases around Christmas time, Sears said.

“In my policing experience, yes, we usually see an increase. Sometimes it’s not as significant as other years, but we do see, usually, some sort of increase during holiday season,” Sears said.

Sears noted that the break-and-enters would not have been prevented without somebody calling the RCMP. She used it as an example of why it’s important to report suspicious activity to the police when it’s happening.

“When people call 911 when something is happening in progress, our officers can respond quickly. Sometimes, it’s nothing. But we’d rather attend to something that is nothing than to have somebody not call us for fear of it being nothing, and then eight hours later we find out there actually was a crime committed,” Sears said.

