Tip from resident helps Delta police stop break-and-enter in progress

Two men were arrested after police responded to an alleged break-and-enter in North Delta.

Delta police received a call the morning of Nov. 11 about some suspicious people in the underground parking lot of a North Delta apartment building. The caller, according to a DPD press release, was concerned that a storage locker had potentially been broken into.

Police arrived on scene just after 9:30 a.m. and quickly located and arrested two men still inside the parking lot who were allegedly in possession of a variety of stolen items, as well as break-and-enter tools.

“This is a great example of Delta Police’s No Call Too Small motto in action,” DPD Staff Sgt. Brian Hill said in a press release. “We rely on our community to give us a heads up when things look suspicious. And in this case it definitely paid off.”

According to the press release, police recovered a significant amount of items as a result of a related search warrant, including a Giant brand mountain bike (pictured) worth $2,500.

“The bike had been registered with the Garage 529 app, so within days were able to return it to its very relieved owner, who was happy he registered on the app,” Hill said.

Police also recovered four other mountain bikes, an electric bike, a child’s bike, stove heaters, camping equipment, hockey cards and a laptop.

Investigators are working with other Metro Vancouver police to locate the owners of the property, which they believe to have been stolen from storage lockers.

The two suspects meanwhile have been released on recognizance. Delta police will be forwarding a variety of charges to the Crown for consideration.



