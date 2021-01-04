Tiny homes stolen from Surrey lot recovered by police

RCMP’s Property Crime Target Team called in to help recover two log-cabin style homes

Two tiny homes that were stolen from Rolling Bear Tiny Homes in Surrey last week were recovered by police on New Year’s Eve. (Rolling Bear Tiny Homes Facebook photo)

A pair of tiny homes that were stolen from a Surrey business overnight on Dec. 28 were recovered by police on New Year’s Eve.

The two homes – which were stolen from Rolling Bear Tiny Homes – were found just a short distance away from the 6964 152 St. lot from which they were stolen. Surrey RCMP Sgt. El Sturko told Peace Arch News Monday that they were recovered in the 13800-block of 62 Avenue.

The RCMP’s Property Crime Target Team – which is called in to handle “more complex theft cases,” according to Sturko – was involved in the case.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing, Sturko added.

The two log-style homes, both of which were towed away by trucks – in under four minutes, according to Rolling Bear owner John Beck – are valued at nearly $250,000 combined.

A Dec. 31 post on the company’s Facebook page said the recovery of the homes “restores faith in our system… Many thanks to all that helped return our tiny homes.”

Last week, shortly after the thefts, Beck told PAN that “We put our heart and soul into (building) these two units.” He also offered a $5,000 reward for their return.

Sturko, who said the two homes appear to be in good condition, couldn’t disclose exact details how the homes were found, but did say that a dispatch from Surrey RCMP to other police detachments in the area helped advance the case.



editorial@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMPtheft