Two tiny homes that were stolen from Rolling Bear Tiny Homes in Surrey last week were recovered by police on New Year’s Eve. (Rolling Bear Tiny Homes Facebook photo)

Two tiny homes that were stolen from Rolling Bear Tiny Homes in Surrey last week were recovered by police on New Year’s Eve. (Rolling Bear Tiny Homes Facebook photo)

Tiny homes stolen from Surrey lot recovered by police

RCMP’s Property Crime Target Team called in to help recover two log-cabin style homes

A pair of tiny homes that were stolen from a Surrey business overnight on Dec. 28 were recovered by police on New Year’s Eve.

The two homes – which were stolen from Rolling Bear Tiny Homes – were found just a short distance away from the 6964 152 St. lot from which they were stolen. Surrey RCMP Sgt. El Sturko told Peace Arch News Monday that they were recovered in the 13800-block of 62 Avenue.

The RCMP’s Property Crime Target Team – which is called in to handle “more complex theft cases,” according to Sturko – was involved in the case.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing, Sturko added.

The two log-style homes, both of which were towed away by trucks – in under four minutes, according to Rolling Bear owner John Beck – are valued at nearly $250,000 combined.

A Dec. 31 post on the company’s Facebook page said the recovery of the homes “restores faith in our system… Many thanks to all that helped return our tiny homes.”

Last week, shortly after the thefts, Beck told PAN that “We put our heart and soul into (building) these two units.” He also offered a $5,000 reward for their return.

Sturko, who said the two homes appear to be in good condition, couldn’t disclose exact details how the homes were found, but did say that a dispatch from Surrey RCMP to other police detachments in the area helped advance the case.


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMPtheft

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP look for custodian of urn left at Chilliwack bus stop

Just Posted

Two tiny homes that were stolen from Rolling Bear Tiny Homes in Surrey last week were recovered by police on New Year’s Eve. (Rolling Bear Tiny Homes Facebook photo)
Tiny homes stolen from Surrey lot recovered by police

RCMP’s Property Crime Target Team called in to help recover two log-cabin style homes

Earl Marriott Secondary. (Google image)
50 cases of COVID-19 linked to five classes at Earl Marriott Secondary

Physical education classes, staff room and offices highlighted in letter to parents

White Rock firefighters held their annual Christmas tree chipping event Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos)
White Rock firefighters host tree chipping event

Funds to be allocated to BC Burn Fund

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared over at the Al Hogg Pavilion, located on the Peace Arch Hospital grounds in White Rock. (File photo)
White Rock’s Dr. Al Hogg Pavilion COVID-19 outbreak declared over

Currently, there are three active outbreaks at care homes in South Surrey and White Rock

Surrey’s first baby of 2021 was born at Surrey Memorial Hospital. Rehmat Pangli was born at 12:29 a.m., weighing seven pounds one ounce. (Photo: Fraser Health/Instagram)
Surrey’s first baby of 2021 born 29 minutes after midnight

Rehmat Pangli was born at Surrey Memorial Hospital

A heron brings a twig back to its nest at the Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve in Chilliwack on March 18, 2015. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 is Bird Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 3 to 9

Bird Day, World Braille Day and I’m Not Going to Take it Anymore Day are all coming up this week

The only identifying mark on the lost urn is the initials B.J. carved into its base. (Chilliwack RCMP)
RCMP look for custodian of urn left at Chilliwack bus stop

Someone found the urn in late November and turned it over to police

Snow, a lost dog, showed up at the Burnaby RCMP detachment on New Year’s Day. She has since been handed over to the BC SPCA to help find her owners. (Burnaby RCMP/Twitter)
Lost dog that showed up at Burnaby RCMP detachment turned over to SPCA

SPCA will try and reunite Snow with her family

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Crew transport bus at the Trans Mountain pipeline project work site in Burnaby, March 2020. (Trans Mountain)
B.C. restricts pipeline, dam restarts due to COVID-19 risk

Coastal GasLink, Trans Mountain, Rio Tinto, Site C slowed for holidays

Tape is shown on shelves preventing the sale of certain products at a pharmacy in Montreal, Sunday, January 3, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Canada surpasses 600,000 total cases of COVID-19

At least 15,865 people have died

(File)
B.C. police watchdog investigating after man injured in standoff in Vancouver

Police say two suspects are facing firearm-related charges

Members of the Balisky family Chevey, left to right, Jewel, Wade, Fleur, Aubrey, Remington, Indya are shown in this handout image. Four people who died in a helicopter crash on New Year’s Day are being identified by loved ones as members of a strong and loving farm family from a small community in northern Alberta. The families of Wade Balisky, 45, and Aubrey Balisky, 37, say in a joint statement that they are grappling with the loss of the couple and two of their children, Jewel, 8, and Fleur, 2.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO
Alberta helicopter crash victims identified as parents, two children in family of seven

The family lived together in the small farming community of DeBolt, Alta.

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) makes the save as Vegas Golden Knights’ William Karlsson (71) and Canucks’ Quinn Hughes (43) battle during NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff action on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. The NHL and the NHL Players’ Association have settled on a framework for the upcoming season, pending the approval of each side’s executive board and Canadian health officials. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Vancouver Canucks get the green light to play NHL games in B.C.

John Horgan announced the approval Sunday

Most Read