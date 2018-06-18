(Canadian Press)

Timely tide attracts another pod of orcas to Victoria

The pod left the harbour about 30 minutes later

A pod of orcas has made a brief visit to Victoria Harbour, the second excursion by a group of killer whales in as many weeks.

Jackie Cowan, who lives on a boat in the harbour and is also a captain on a whale-watching vessel, says the pod cruised in on Sunday evening.

She identified them as transient orcas, which prey mainly on seals, sealions and dolphins.

Cowan says the group of at least four orcas arrived in the harbour as they tracked the tide line and the marine creatures it carried with it following a very low ebb tide earlier in the day.

READ MORE: Lowest tide in years exposes sea shore in B.C.

The pod left the harbour about 30 minutes later.

On June 4, another pod of transient orcas spent about an hour in the harbour, marking the first appearance of the mammals in the waterway in decades.

Cowan says Sunday’s visit was likely related to the recent low tides.

“Animals and organisms that aren’t normally affected by tide were swept out with exceptionally low tides of recent days and were coming back in with (the rising) tide,” Cowan said.

She said smaller marine mammals that are the whale’s usual prey would likely have been following the large amount of nutrients carried along by the tide, which is why the killer whales were not far behind.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Helping the helpers cope
Next story
B.C. announces $75M to help friends, family care for seniors at home

Just Posted

Helping the helpers cope

The MRT has helped almost 7,000 first responders and street workers in 57 communities in B.C.

From Nairobi to Surrey, mothers form friendship after one is forced to leave a baby behind

Surrey family featured in ‘My Heart in Kenya’ documentary film shown here Wednesday

Surrey basketballers fall short in Junior NBA Canadian title game

On the line was an all-expenses-paid trip to Florida in August

B.C. turns up the heat

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for most the province due to high temperatures

Soap boxes race through Delta

The annual derby saw racers speed down Tsawwassen’s 6th avenue on Saturday

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

TransLink proposes distance-based fares for SkyTrain, future light rail

Flat fares would remain for buses

B.C. announces $75M to help friends, family care for seniors at home

Funding will go towards respite care and adult day programs

Timely tide attracts another pod of orcas to Victoria

The pod left the harbour about 30 minutes later

Canada won’t ‘play politics’ on U.S. migrant children policy

The U.S. government is under fire over its ”zero tolerance” policy

Capitals coach resigns after Stanley Cup win

Barry Trotz announced his resignation on Monday

Violent offender re-captured after tip

A report of suspicious activity led to the capture of an offender on the lam.

Vancouver Stealth sold

National Lacrosse League announces sale to Canucks Sports and Entertainment

B.C. pledges $550 million for Indigenous housing

Aboriginal leaders say federal government needs to pitch in too

Most Read