Timeline for reopening of South Surrey Indoor Pool expected ‘in coming weeks’

Facility is one of two indoor-recreation centres still closed

The City of Surrey still has no timeline for reopening of South Surrey Indoor Pool. (surrey.ca photo)

The City of Surrey has reopened a number of its indoor pools, but still has no set date for when the balance of such facilities will resume operations.

In a July 2 email responding to Peace Arch News inquiries about the South Surrey Indoor Pool (14655 17 Ave.) – a location popular amongst local seniors, in particular – community and recreation services manager Jeff Holland said now that the province has moved into Step 3 of BC’s Restart Plan, “we are currently reviewing the opening of the remainder of our indoor pools in Surrey and will have a timeline in the coming weeks.”

PAN reached out to the city following a Facebook comment regarding the city’s plans to reopen its Guildford Aquatic Centre to the public and sport-team use on July 13.

READ MORE: Guildford Aquatic Centre set to reopen due to Surrey’s ‘phenomenal job in getting vaccinated’

“When is South Surrey opening?!” asks Wendy Bloye. “This is getting ridiculous. Seniors RELY on this pool for their daily exercise.”

READ MORE: Aquatic groups call for better communication, transparency as South Surrey pool remains closed

The Newton Recreation Centre has also yet to reopen.

In a news release, Mayor Doug McCallum said a “major reason” the Guildford site is able to reopen – with advance registration/reservations that open at 9 p.m. Sunday (July 11) – is the “phenomenal job” residents have done in getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Some adjustments have been made to ensure for health and safety, and you can help us keep everyone safe by observing the measures that have been put in place,” he added.

The city announced last fall that it would begin a “phased” approach to reopening its facilities. The first to reopen was Surrey Sport and Leisure Complex in Fleetwood. South Surrey’s Grandview Heights Aquatic Centre, at 16855 24 Ave., reopened in February.

Holland said health and safety of patrons and staff “has been our top priority throughout this pandemic, therefore we have been taking a cautious approach, starting with a limited number of indoor pools.”

He noted that both the Fleetwood and Grandview Heights facilities offer lane swimming, leisure swimming and lessons for children. As well, they have an eight- or 10-lane, 50-metre swimming pool and diving boards, “making them well suited to meet the needs of both user groups and the public.”

Outdoor pools were opened early this year to provide more aquatic-activity opportunities, Holland added.

“We appreciate your continued patience as we work towards restoring operations at South Surrey Indoor Pool and we look forward to welcoming you soon.”

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

City of SurreyRecreationSeniors